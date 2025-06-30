$14.6 Billion: The Biggest Healthcare Fraud Bust in DOJ History
Trump’s administration is cracking down on criminals looting our system—and the DOJ says these fraudsters aren’t even American.
$14.6 billion.
It was the single biggest healthcare fraud bust in Department of Justice history.
Trump’s administration is actually fighting back against the criminals who loot our system and steal your tax dollars.
And you won’t believe who the DOJ says is behind it all—they're not even from the America.
If you want to support the growth of the Overton …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.