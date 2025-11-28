🦃 Thank You for Being Part of the Overton Community! 🦃

We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving!

Now that the holiday bustle is over, we want to take a moment to say thank you.

Every subscriber, every reader, every member of this community—your support is what makes Overton possible.

We launched this community just a few short months ago, and it has already grown to well over 7,000 subscribers!

And we’re just getting started.

Because of you, we can deliver the stories that matter, cut through the noise, and give you the perspective others won’t.

And the gratitude doesn’t stop there—our Black Friday Sale is now live!

We know that not everyone can afford to become a paid subscriber, so we wanted to give our community a chance to join at a much lower price.

For the next 3 days only, yearly subscriptions are 65% off, that’s over 70% cheaper than subscribing monthly!

If you’ve been thinking about joining Overton—or upgrading your subscription—now is the perfect opportunity. There will never be a better deal than this!

Here’s what you’ll receive as a paid subscriber:

Access to all future paid articles and content

Access to the entire Overton archive (stories and content older than 3 weeks)

Priority response in discussions

Access to the Overton paid subscribers chat

👉 [Subscribe now and save 70%]

Stay informed. Stay ahead. And keep supporting independent news that matters.

From all of us at Overton, thank you for your trust, your curiosity, and for being part of this community.