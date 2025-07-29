Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
Jul 29

Call it what it is. Black culture has become one of uneducated, uncivilized thugs, criminals, and hos. This is not white culture. It is black culture in practically every big city where this lowest common denominator of human behavior is tolerated by so-called Democrat leadership.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lee ann's avatar
Lee ann
Jul 29

It’s a communist tactic. Allow the violence to go so good people are afraid. Use the degenerates to run free. Then when people are begging for law and order even by martial law, they take out the degenerates first. They are the useful idiots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture