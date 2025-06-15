American Strength Returns: Trump Drops Two Army Videos at Parade—and They Hit Like a Sledgehammer
One lit up the crowd with chants of “U-S-A!” The other struck deep with raw patriotism.
The U.S. Army just turned 250. But the way it celebrated says more about the future than the past.
President Trump headlined the anniversary with a show of force—a full-scale military parade in Washington, D.C., complete with a brand-new Army ad that marked a decisive turn in tone.
This wasn’t just a milestone event. It was a reset.
A reintroduction of the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.