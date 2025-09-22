It was a sad day—but one that will be remembered for generations.

Charlie Kirk, who was murdered on September 10th, 2025, was memorialized today at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The venue was completely packed—63,000 patriots filling every seat, with tens of thousands in the overflow outside, to honor the life and legacy of a man who ignited a conservative revolution in America.

Before a single speech was given, you could already feel it. Something was different.

The cameras captured a powerful scene: tens of thousands worshiping together as Christian music played, all in tribute to Charlie. It didn’t feel like just a memorial—it felt like a turning point for the country.

As people continued to pour in, some of the biggest names in politics and media were spotted in the crowd. One surprise? Elon Musk.

The tech billionaire was seen on the floor shaking hands with Senator Rick Scott, former Congressman Matt Gaetz, and several others before turning to wave to the crowd.

Charlie had inspired some of the most influential figures in the world to show up and pay their respects.

The first speaker was Charlie’s pastor, Rob McCoy, who opened with a story from just two weeks earlier—when he and Charlie traveled together to Korea to support persecuted Christians and speak to young people hungry for the truth.

What Charlie said backstage during that trip now carries a whole new meaning.

“In a conversation with Charlie in the green room in Korea, he said something to me that he had said a number of times. He kept calling me his pastor.” “But he said, Rob, not only are you my pastor, but you’re America’s pastor.”

McCoy laughed as he recalled trying to challenge that claim.

“I said, Charlie, if we were at a table event on the campus, where you had the table sign that said ‘prove me wrong,’ I’d win.” “And he looked at me with that sheepish grin that he always has.” “Doggone it if he wasn’t right. I wasn’t America’s pastor two minutes ago and I won’t be after this, but for right now he proved me wrong.”

[Crowd erupts.]

That emotional moment was followed by a powerful rendition of the National Anthem, performed by American singer Steve Amerson.

The crowd stood in unity as the anthem echoed through the stadium.

Then Turning Point USA’s Chief of Staff delivered a line that brought the entire arena to its feet:

“Charlie’s assassin thought that he could steal in silence his voice by putting a bullet in his neck. In the words of Søren Kierkegaard, the tyrant dies and his rule is over. The martyr dies, and his rule has just begun.”

[Standing ovation.]

Mike McCoy, who began working for Charlie at 18 years old.

It was during that time he met his wife, who stood beside him as he spoke.

Then came Dr. Ben Carson, who stunned the crowd with an unforgettable 4-minute tribute. His voice was steady, his words full of conviction.

“Get on board of the REVIVAL that is coming.”

But it was how Carson closed that brought tears to so many eyes.

“In closing, I want to read a passage from John 12:24, remembering that Charlie was shot at 12:24 pm. ’Verily, verily, I say unto you, this is Christ speaking. “Except a corn of wheat fall onto the ground and die, it abideth alone. But if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit.’ And I want to thank Charlie for his sacrifice, because much fruit is going to be realized.”

Jack Posobiec, one of Charlie’s closest friends, also invoked Scripture to deliver a powerful message—and a chilling comparison to Moses.

“We will never, ever let the left, the media or the Democrats forget the name of Charlie Kirk!”

The crowd erupted again.

“The Bible tells us that on his last day, Moses climbed to the top of the mountain, and he looked across the River Jordan and he saw the Promised Land.” “He led the people there, but he did not cross himself, for he was taken, and he died on that mountain.” “And he was brought to God’s kingdom.” “On his last day, Charlie Kirk was on the top of a mountain. And Charlie Kirk led us there. And Charlie Kirk has brought us to the Promised Land.”

Then Stephen Miller stepped up—and he unleashed on the crowd.

In what was arguably the most electrifying speech of the day, Miller delivered a 6-minute battle cry that will go down as one of the most defining moments of Charlie’s memorial.

“You have NO idea the dragon you have awakened. You have no idea how determined we will be to save the civilization, to save the West, to save this Republic.”

He turned his words directly to Charlie, and made a promise.

“To my brother Charlie, I know you are looking at us right now. I know you are watching Erika right now. I know you’re watching your children right now.” “And I promise you, my friend, I promise you, my brother, we will prove worthy of your sacrifice.” “We will prove worthy of your time on Earth. We will make you proud. We will finish the job. We will defeat the forces of darkness and evil.” “And we will stand every day for what is true, what is beautiful, what is good. And we will achieve victory for our children, for our families, for our civilization, and for every patriot who stands with us!”

Then DNI Tulsi Gabbard took the stage.

She reminded everyone that when evil can’t defeat an idea, it turns violent.

That silence isn’t always quiet—it’s forced.

“But in this evil that we have experienced, that Charlie faced, their flawed ideology is exposed, because by trying to silence Charlie, his voice is now louder than ever.”

RFK Jr. followed, visibly emotional as he recounted one of the most impactful conversations he ever had with Charlie Kirk—about death, sacrifice, and what really matters in life.

There was a long pause—22 seconds of silence—that said everything words couldn’t.

“We were talking about the risk that all of us take when we challenge interest, the physical risk. And he asked me if I was scared of dying. And I said to him, there’s a lot worse things than death. And one of those things is if we lost our constitutional rights in this country and that our children were raised as slaves.

“And… (long pause)

“I said to Charlie, I said, sometimes the best consolation we can hope for is that we get to die with our boots on. Well, Charlie died with his boots on, and he died to make sure that we didn’t have to undergo those fates that are worse than death. “So, let’s remember Charlie. For those of us who were friends with Charlie, we don’t need any more evidence of the love of God, because the evidence, the friendship, is the best evidence that God loves us all.” “Thank you, and God bless you.”

It was now Vice President JD Vance’s turn.

And when he spoke, his words were on fire.

The entire stadium fell silent as he honored his friend with brutal, beautiful honesty.

“Charlie suffered a terrible fate, my friends. We all know it. We all saw it, but think it is not the worst fate.” “It is better to face a gunman than to live your life afraid to speak the truth.” “It is better to be persecuted for your faith than to deny the kingship of Christ.” “It is better to die a young man in this world than to sell your soul for an easy life with no purpose, no risk, no love, and no truth.”

Goosebumps.

Then came Charlie’s widow, Erika.

What she said left the stadium in tears—and silence.

She shared what happened in the days following Charlie’s death.

And it wasn’t riots.

It wasn’t rage.

It was something else entirely.

“After Charlie’s assassination, we didn’t see violence.” “We didn’t see rioting.” “We didn’t see revolution.” “Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country.” “We saw revival.” “This past week, we saw people open a Bible for the first time in a decade.” “We saw people pray for the first time since they were children.” “We saw people go to a church service for the first time in their entire lives.” That’s what Charlie would’ve wanted. That’s what he lived for.

The lights dimmed.

The music began, and American legend Lee Greenwood appeared live on stage to perform “God Bless the U.S.A.” as he introduced the President of the United States.

The sparklers, the emotion, the energy—absolutely electric.

President Trump took the stage and made it clear: Charlie Kirk’s assassination wasn’t just an attack on one man.

“Charlie’s murder was not just an attack on one man, one movement. It was an attack on our entire nation—it was a horrible attack on the United States of America.” “It was an assault on the most sacred liberties and God-given rights.” “The gun was pointed at him but the bullet was aimed at all of us—that was aimed at every one of us.” “But the assassin failed at his quest because Charlie’s message has not been silenced.” “It now is bigger and better and stronger than ever before—and it’s not even close.”

What followed was the emotional climax of the entire day. It was powerful beyond words.

President Trump asked Erika Kirk to join him on stage.

As “America the Beautiful” played across the stadium, he embraced her while she wept.

It was heartbreaking and unforgettable.

Charlie Kirk’s story doesn’t end here.

This was the closing chapter of a tragedy—but the very first page of a legacy.

