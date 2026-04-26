Overton

Overton

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
1d

Your substack is one of the best that I have read lately. You just told what happened. No, lowering people. Just the facts with no bashing.

Thank YOU.....

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Mary C's avatar
Mary C
1d

Love him or hate him? As for me I love the man more every day. Best president of my lifetime and it's not even remotely close. I just wish that people could see it and be inspired by it.

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