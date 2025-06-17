Arnold Schwarzenegger Shocks The View With Pro-America Stance That Left the Hosts Panicking
He told migrants to respect the country, obey the law, and “give something back”—and the crowd exploded in applause. This wasn’t the Arnold anyone expected.
If you want to support the growth of the Overton network, the most powerful thing you can do is you can do is sign up become a paid subscriber!
Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t exactly a conservative hero these days.
From backing lockdowns during COVID to telling Americans to “screw your freedom,” the former California governor has taken positions that pushed …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.