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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
12h

Happy Easter. Praise the Lord he was rescued. Amen.

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HAVUK's avatar
HAVUK
9h

Read this post on the edge of my seat...it was like reading a spy novel, except this one is real. Nicely done. WE GOT HIM!

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