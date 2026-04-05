It’s already being called an Easter miracle, and when the full story is finally told, it may go down as one of the most extraordinary rescue operations in modern U.S. military history.

For a lot of people, the first comparison that came to mind was Behind Enemy Lines — the 2001 military thriller where Owen Wilson’s character ejects over Bosnia and survives behind hostile territory long enough to be pulled out by American forces.

Over the past few days, that kind of scenario stopped being Hollywood fiction.

This time, it was real.

On Friday, two airmen aboard a downed F-15E Strike Eagle were forced to eject over southwestern Iran.

The pilot was rescued later on Friday, but the other crew member — the weapons systems officer — was left isolated deep in hostile terrain.

What followed was a tense, high-risk effort that stretched across nearly two full days.

According to early reporting, the airman used his SERE [Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape] training to move away from the wreckage, climb into mountainous terrain, and stay concealed while Iranian forces and even local civilians searched for him.

With little more than a sidearm and his training, he remained hidden while waiting for a window to signal for extraction.

By early Sunday morning, after nearly 24 hours of rumors and mounting speculation, the breakthrough finally came.

The news hit like a lightning bolt. It was the headline that millions across the nation had been waiting to hear. An answer to many of their prayers.

U.S. forces had found the crew member and mounted a daring rescue operation to extract him to safety.

Fox’s Jennifer Griffin was among the first to lay out what had happened.

GRIFFIN: “We can confirm with two senior U.S. officials that the second crew member of the downed F-15E fighter jet has been rescued.”

She explained that the operation had been underway almost from the moment the aircraft went down.

“It’s been a very complex, multi-layered rescue effort that’s been taking place basically since the plane went down early Friday morning local time.” “It’s been harrowing at times, I’m told.”

The picture that emerged was one of a rescue operation unfolding under enormous pressure, deep inside enemy territory, with every hour increasing the danger.

Griffin then walked viewers through what happened after the ejection.

“The weapons systems officer ejected from the plane along with the pilot.” “These are two seats that...there’s a parachute, we saw the image of the seat and the parachute that was empty on the ground.” “Both of those, we’re told, they ejected, they made it out.” “The plane itself is in pieces on the ground.” “It is good that they were both able to eject.”

What made the survival story even more remarkable was what came next.

Rather than remain near the crash site, the officer reportedly moved uphill and concealed himself along a ridgeline, exactly the kind of decision SERE training is designed for.

As Griffin put it:

“What’s really extraordinary is that the second crew member, the weapons systems officer, who we’ve been talking about, managed to hike up to a ridge line and hide, and then to admit that emergency beacon that allowed the U.S. military and the rescue team to know where he was.” “We don’t know the condition of the airman at this point, I can tell you that the injuries are likely to be serious.”

That beacon became the turning point.

Once the signal was received, the mission shifted from search to extraction. The U.S. military just pulled off an extraordinary rescue under fire.

A short time later, President Trump publicly confirmed what had happened, revealing that the White House had deliberately stayed silent about the first rescue so as not to jeopardize the second.

His message was direct and instantly became the defining line of the moment that will be remembered for decades.

“WE GOT HIM! — WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!”

Then came the full statement. It was one of President Trump’s most powerful and patriotic messages of his presidency.

TRUMP: “WE GOT HIM!” “My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!”

He described an operation monitored around the clock at the highest levels.

“This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue.”

At his direction, multiple aircraft were sent in for the extraction.

“At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him.” “He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine.”

He also revealed that both airmen had now been rescued in separate operations.

“This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation.”

This was a truly historic feat.

“This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory.” “WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!” “The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies.” “This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around.” “We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!”

This will go down as one of the president’s biggest wins.

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After the dust settled, more of the behind-the-scenes details began to surface, and they only added to the scale of what had taken place.

Fox’s Trey Yingst described it this way:

YINGST: “What took place was nothing short of extraordinary.”

According to his reporting, the CIA played a major role in shaping the battlefield before the extraction.

“The CIA was using deception tactics on the ground to make the Iranians think they’d already located the pilot!”



“Remember, this second crew member was inside of enemy territory for almost 48 hours.”

That deception effort appears to have bought critical time.

Iranian forces, meanwhile, were reportedly combing the area and even offering cash rewards to civilians who could locate and hand over the missing airman.

“And the Iranians were not only looking for this crew member on the ground, but they were also offering a reward of thousands of dollars to any Iranian civilian who could capture him and then take him into IRGC hands.” “The United States knew this was taking place.”

As enemy forces moved closer, U.S. strikes were reportedly used to keep them from reaching the officer’s position.

“As the Iranian forces approached this crew member, where they were hiding along a mountain ridge — there were strikes that took place against the Iranians, to not only ensure that these forces couldn’t reach the crew member, but also ensure that on the ground they couldn’t get forces close to this location.”

Jennifer Griffin also reported that before the weapons systems officer was located, the CIA first ran a deception operation inside Iran, circulating the impression that U.S. forces had already found him and were moving him toward an extraction point.

As Iranian forces were left sorting through conflicting information and trying to figure out what was actually happening, the Agency used its specialized intelligence capabilities to continue the real search.

In many ways, it was the definition of a needle-in-a-haystack operation — one American airman concealed in rugged mountain terrain, hidden from view except through the CIA’s ability to track and pinpoint him.

Once the exact location was confirmed, that information was relayed immediately to the Pentagon and the White House, and CENTCOM moved.

Fast.

By the end of it, two Americans had been brought home alive from deep inside enemy territory without a single U.S. casualty in the rescue effort.

President Trump never gave up. Never stood down. Never quit.

That’s the part people will remember. Not just the scale of the mission, but the message it sent.

No American gets left behind.

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