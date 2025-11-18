When Bill Maher sat down with “progressive” comedian Patton Oswalt, nobody expected the conversation to turn into a full-on ideological intervention.

But that’s exactly what happened.

Maher did more than push back against a narrative — he dragged Oswalt out of the cozy bubble built by the modern woke movement and forced him to sit with the contradictions, the hypocrisy, and the real-world consequences that the left refuses to confront.

And Oswalt was left in complete bewilderment.

The discussion turned heated quickly on the Club Random podcast, where Oswalt attempted to claim that conservatives are the ones “freaking out” and holding America back from being more evolved, framing the conversation as a critique of a supposed national immaturity.



OSWALT: “This country is not as mature as it thinks it is. We elected Obama and clearly the country freaked out, and we’re still living in that freakout.”



“We are not as progressed and evolved and intelligent as we think we are because we keep freaking out about this stuff.”

Maher didn’t allow Oswalt to rewrite the narrative.

He reminded him that the left has been equally guilty of overreaction, and in many cases, of abandoning reason entirely.



MAHER: “Well—the left freak out too. The left freaked out about a lot of bullshit too.”



OSWALT: “What did they freak out about?”

Just because Oswalt tried to shove these realities down the memory hole didn’t mean they never happened — Maher made sure to bring the examples front and center.



MAHER: “Gender, race, parenthood, schools, homelessness, crime, the border, education.”



“We stopped being a scientific people.”



OSWALT: “But the left certainly stayed scientific.”



MAHER: “No they didn’t!”



“They think…gender bullshit, that they went way too far with, that’s not scientific.”

That exchange set the stage for the part of the conversation that really made Oswalt squirm.

Maher pulled him out of his comfortable bubble and into a discussion about the UK’s immigration crisis. Oswalt fumbled immediately.

It was truly an unmasking, and this was Bill Maher at his best.



He exposed the horrifying details of Muslim grooming gangs, while Oswalt tried to play dumb, but Maher didn’t let him.



MAHER: “What’s going on in England right is a lot of that.”



OSWALT: “What’s going on in England?”



MAHER: “Again, not in the bubble…a lot of violence, protests, immigration.”



“Andrew Sullivan, for example, says places that my grandfather would not even recognize anymore as British.”



“Like, immigration is great, anything can be too much. It’s become ‘Islamicized’ to put it briefly.”



Oswalt tried to hand-wave it away.



OSWALT: “Anything can be too much, but a lot of times the way that things are framed and represented, is also amplified so that they can make their point.”



Maher hit him with the bombshell.



MAHER: “But do you know about…the grooming scandal?”



OSWALT: “No.”



MAHER: “See, that’s a big story!”



He laid it out for him in layman’s terms—Pakistani men, immigrants, systematically grooming impoverished White girls and turning them into sex slaves. All of the details that the left refuses to confront.



“I’m talking about Pakistani men, who were immigrants, who were grooming poor, impoverished White girls, mostly, and making them into prostitutes and sex slaves.”

“Like really nasty shit, that would pass for more normal in a traditional Pakistani society, where women are not considered equal citizens.”

Then he made the point that cut straight to the heart of the left’s blind spots.

“And if you don’t understand that, and that gender apartheid is the number one issue that you woke people should be concerned with, but seem not to be, then right away we’re not really seeing the world as the same way.”



“I’m seeing it much more clearly.”



“Gender apartheid should be your NUMBER ONE issue, if you really care about oppression, like a lot…I’m talking about hundreds of millions of the world’s women.”



“And it’s mostly because of the tenets of Islam, to be perfectly honest about it.”

Finally, Maher called out the ultimate irony—that progressives, in the name of liberal values and DEI, are allowing some of the most illiberal practices imaginable.

“In the interest of DEI, they are allowing practices that are so illiberal—which is the great irony—this is the LEAST liberal thing you could be is treating women as a second-class citizen and getting away with shit like this.”

By the end, Oswalt was quiet, and Maher had not only exposed the realities that the left ignores but had done it in a way that made you lean in and listen.

It wasn’t about shocking Oswalt; it was about holding a mirror to a movement that refuses to look at the world honestly.

Maher left viewers with a simple, devastating truth.

You can’t claim to fight for “justice” while ignoring millions of women living under oppression, and pretending otherwise does nothing but undermine the credibility of the causes you say you care about.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.