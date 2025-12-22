Overton

Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
7h

Dr Michael Badin celebrated forensic pathologist said there were ligatures around he neck abd fractured hyoid bone which doesn’t happen in normal “suicide,” but rather with something pressing against the neck to stop breathing. And another inmate who had been there at the same NY facility said many people were milling around and they all knew bad actors were in epsteins room. Notice also, the numerous sheets! Why so many sheets in an inmate’s room? Notice also that these sheets are purposely made of paper for the very purpose that they cannot be made tough enough to cause “suicide.”

Vince Ciroli
7h

It all adds up, from the elites to the deep state, they protect one another. When things heat up and the truth is about to be revealed, they will break any law because they know they are protected since laws are really for everyday little people.

