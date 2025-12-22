On this week’s episode of Club Random, Bill Maher sat down with filmmaker Gus Van Sant for what initially felt like a typical Hollywood conversation — loose, reflective, and meandering.

But as the episode wound down, the tone shifted.

What followed was one of the most unguarded mainstream discussions about Jeffrey Epstein, his powerful associates, and the lingering questions surrounding his death that Maher has ever allowed on his platform.

And Maher didn’t hold anything back.

As the conversation turned to the recently resurfaced Epstein files, Maher zeroed in on two names that continue to hover over the scandal: Bill Clinton and Bill Gates.

Names that, for years, have been surrounded by half-acknowledged discomfort — but rarely discussed this bluntly.

Maher started with Clinton.

Not with an accusation, but with something far more revealing: plausibility.

Maher openly acknowledged that he could imagine Clinton being involved in what he called “a little shenanigans.”

To underline the point, he leaned on Hillary Clinton’s own famously blunt description of her husband.

MAHER: “Like Bill Clinton. If he was here, he’d be getting blown… no.” “If he was here he would say, yes, you have the logs I was on Epstein island, but did I ever get more than a massage?” “There’s a picture of him getting a massage. He’s got his clothes on but there is a girl behind him massaging him. Maybe that’s all there was to it, we don’t know for a fact.”

Then Maher delivered the line that landed hardest — because it wasn’t his.

MAHER: “Being Bill Clinton, who Hillary herself once described as; ‘A hard dog to keep on the porch.’” “I can imagine there was a little shenanigans.”

Maher wasn’t arguing that Clinton did anything — only that the idea didn’t strain belief.

From there, the discussion moved to another Epstein regular: Bill Gates.

Maher offered a blunt assessment of why men like Gates — enormously powerful, socially awkward, and insulated — might gravitate toward someone like Epstein.

And according to Maher, it had nothing to do with money or finance, as it was so often claimed.

It was about access.

MAHER: “You know, I always said this about Epstein. When there’s a guy who’s super rich and you don’t know what he does… he’s a pimp.” “And guys like Bill Gates, who are nerds, who are the opposite, they need a friend like Epstein.” “That’s what it is. It’s not because he’s some financial genius.”

Maher framed Epstein less as a financier and more as a facilitator — someone who provided elite men with something they couldn’t easily obtain on their own.

But the most revealing moment of the episode came at the very end.

When the conversation turned to Epstein’s death, Van Sant didn’t hedge — and Maher didn’t push back.

Van Sant flatly rejected the official narrative and Maher agreed with him.

VAN SANT: “Oh, the death is so interesting, too.” “How little it was investigated and they were just like, okay, he killed himself.”

Maher invited him to say more.

MAHER: “What’s your judgement on that? Killed himself, or?”

Van Sant didn’t hesitate.

VAN SANT: “Somebody… like did it… I think somebody did it. But I mean until everything’s sort of in, it’s hard to really make the story. It’s halfway.”

Maher agreed — and went further.

MAHER: “I mean, from the photos I saw, I’m just speaking for myself, I’m not exactly a boy scout, but I don’t how I could if I wanted to kill myself in that situation.” “I mean maybe he was great with the sailor’s knot. I know, there didn’t seem to be enough room to do it.”

Van Sant didn’t argue.

VAN SANT: “I know. I’m with you, yeah.”

No grand conclusions.

Just two powerful cultural figures acknowledging what millions of Americans have long believed — that the official story doesn’t add up, and the people surrounding Epstein remain shielded by silence, status, and time.

Even Hollywood isn’t buying it anymore.

