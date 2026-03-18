Bolton ADMITS Europe’s Weak Stance on Iran Opens the Door for Trump to Say: “Ukraine Is Not Our War”

It was a rare moment of blunt honesty — and it cut straight to the noise.

Last night on CNN with Anderson Cooper, former National Security Advisor John Bolton delivered a warning that stood out — not just for what he said, but for who was saying it.

The messenger is often more important than the message itself.

Bolton, long known for his hawkish foreign policy views and willingness to criticize his former boss, President Donald Trump, isn’t typically someone who frames arguments in a way that could validate Trump’s instincts on the world stage.

That’s what made this moment different.

The European Union has made it clear that they do not want Iran to have nuclear weapons, yet none of them were willing to do anything about it.

Reacting to European leaders distancing themselves from U.S. action in Iran, Bolton argued that their rhetoric could end up backfiring in a way many of them haven’t fully considered.

BOLTON: “I will say I think the Europeans make a mistake by responding to that kind of juvenile behavior with juvenile behavior of their own.”

He pointed specifically to comments from officials like Kaja Kallas, who have framed their failure to assist the United States in the Iran conflict by saying it isn’t theirs to fight.

“A number of European leaders, including Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s chief foreign policy official, have said expressly, ‘Iran is not our war.’”

Bolton’s concern wasn’t just about tone — it was about the precedent that kind of language sets.

“That’s a very dangerous way to put it because it invites Donald Trump — it almost teases him — to come back and say, well okay, Iran is not your war, Ukraine is not our war.”

Coming from Bolton, the warning carried extra weight.

Think about that for a second. Here’s Bolton, one of Trump’s fiercest critics, openly admitting that Europe’s failure to step up is giving Trump leverage.

He’s essentially saying, “Even I can see you’re handing him the playbook.”

For a man who has spent years tearing into Trump’s foreign policy, that’s no small admission.

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