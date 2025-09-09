Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Overton's avatar
Overton
7h

This network is only possible because of the support of our subscribers. While we keep most of our content free, subscribing is the most powerful way to help us take on the mainstream media and keep Overton growing.

Right now, yearly subscriptions are 30% off for all of September—that's less than $5/month.

https://www.overtonnews.com/subscribe

Thank you so much for your continued support!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
7h

Excellent post; great video choices. Local/state sanctuary laws that forbid cooperation with ICE should have no force when federal law mandates the arrest of illegal aliens. It’s simply enforcing the law as Homan describes. The lame attempt at “gotcha” questions by MSNBC are laughable: “Will you be racially profiling…?” How racist. Can the legacy media admit for one second that a) enforcing the law should be colorblind; b) enforcing the law makes us safer; and c) that the Trump administration is delivering on it’s promise to take out the illegal criminal trash! It’s as if ever acknowledging any shred of success related to the President is the third rail that can never be touched lest these anchors lose their TDS union card!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture