Tom Homan just walked into MSNBC’s lion’s den.

Mika Brzezinski SCOFFED at his claim that 70% of ICE arrests are criminals… So he read off the rap sheets of violent THUGS just arrested in Boston, LIVE on her own show.

And when Brzezinski accused ICE of “disappearing” people—Homan dropped the HAMMER on her FAKE narrative.

Behind enemy lines.

It’s not every day the Border Czar shows up on MSNBC.

But today, Tom Homan walked straight into the lion’s den—a network known for pushing anti-ICE narratives and attacking the very operations he oversees.

Still, Homan didn’t waver. He stood firm and let the MSM waves crash right into him.

Host Jonathan Lemire wasted no time.

Right out of the gate, he hit Homan with spin. Referring to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows ICE to resume immigration enforcement in Los Angeles, Lemire asked:

“With this ruling—will federal officers working for the Trump administration be racially profiling?”

Homan saw it coming. He was ready.

“First of all, it’s a false narrative. We don’t racially profile people to arrest them.”

Then he went after another media falsehood—that 70% of ICE arrests are non-criminals.

“In the soundbite she just said, 70% of people we arrest are not criminals? It’s the opposite.”

And he would know. He’s the one reading the data.

“Every morning I come to work, I go through 22 pages of data showing what’s happened in the past 24 hours.” “Here are the facts. 70% of everybody we arrest is a criminal. But the Left says, well not criminal enough. No. They’re criminals.” “And the other 30%? They are national security threats.”

Homan had the receipts and he wasn’t afraid to use them.

That’s when Mika Brzezinski jumped in, clutching pearls and pushing spin.

She tried to accuse ICE—right to Homan’s face—of “disappearing” people.

He shut that narrative down in seconds.

Brzezinski: “I’d love some transparency as to why a lot of these people have been disappeared.”

Homan fired back: “You just mentioned disappeared. That is a RIDICULOUS thing to say—because ICE is doing the same thing we’ve done for decades.”

Then he did something few do on live TV—he held the media accountable for their dangerous rhetoric.

He was calling Brzezinski out directly for pushing the fiction that has put ICE agents and their families in danger.

“And the comments that you just made is one of the reasons why these men and women are under threat every day—not just the men and women in ICE, but their spouses and their children.” “They’re not disappearing people. They’re enforcing the law. And the data proves that 70% of these people are criminals.”

But instead of backing off, Brzezinski doubled down.

This is where things got interesting.

Still clinging to the narrative, Brzezinski demanded to see the numbers herself.

She was getting heated.

“I want to know the DATA that you say you have about 70% of these people. Show it to us!”

She clearly thought she was cornering Homan. Instead, she opened the door for him to obliterate her entire argument.

Without missing a beat, Homan pulled out a sheet of paper—and started listing off just a few of the criminals ICE had arrested in Boston over the past few days.

“Let me tell you, in the last couple of days what’s happened in Boston,” he began.

And what followed made it impossible for the MSNBC audience to look away.

“These are real people we’ve taken off the streets.”

“Victor Gomez Perez, 33, from Guatemala..charged with aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, indecent assault and battery on a victim 14 years or younger.”

“Calley Espinosa, 33, from Colombia—aggravated assault on a pregnant victim.”

“Joshua Gonzalez, 24, from the Dominican Republic…trafficking heroin, morphine, opium, resisting police, and more.”

“Samuel Armando Barrera, 20, from Guatemala—pending charges for assault and battery on a child.”

It was a devastating moment.

The very data Brzezinski had demanded was now being read aloud on her own show, and it left no room for spin.

Homan turned to the elected officials who’ve been enabling this mess.

“So Mayor Wu and Governor Healey, they oughta be calling ICE and thanking them for making their streets safer, for protecting their communities, and taking these people off the street.”

There was no way to twist what just happened.

Brzezinski had tried to frame ICE as a rogue agency operating in the shadows.

Instead, she gave Tom Homan a platform to reveal the reality: ICE is arresting violent, dangerous criminals who pose a direct threat to American communities.

But just when it seemed like the narrative had finally crumbled, Brzezinski took one last shot.

Trying to stoke more fear, Brzezinski brought up an ICE vehicle parked outside a Spanish mass.

“I would argue that actually, that the ICE vehicle parked outside a Spanish mass is a frightening sight, given what has happened in this country.”

Then she tried to suggest that Homan was still withholding data.

“With respect, sir, thank you for the information you have shared on this show, but we would appreciate ALL of the information, ALL of it, all of the data that you say you have.”

Homan had heard enough. He was about to rain down fire on the MSNBC narratives he had been forced to sit and listen to.

“I’ve done this show several times. Every time I speak with integrity, I speak with honesty, and I speak with facts.”

Then came the moment that ended it all.

“The bottom line is, because all of this false narrative and you using the term ‘disappearing people’ is disgusting.”

“U.S. citizens get arrested by police every day. Are they being disappeared?!”

With finality, Homan declared:

“We’re enforcing the law and arresting people here in violation of law that are public safety threats. That’s not disappearing people. That’s enforcing the laws of this country and making this country safer.”

Brzezinski tried to save face with a smug closer, but it didn’t matter.

Homan had already torched the narrative in front of her own network—and he walked off with the last word.

