It’s not every day a famous action star like Chris Pratt sits down with Bill Maher.

Pratt isn’t known for politics—he tends to stay neutral on purpose.

But this time, he said something Hollywood won’t like.

And when RFK Jr.’s name came up, Pratt couldn’t keep his secret about where he really stands.

Action star Chris Pratt isn’t known for making his political views public. But on Monday, during Bill Maher’s podcast, he dropped some major hints about where he stands politically.

Right before the 2024 election, Pratt wrote this column describing how he sees things from “both sides” and wishing for the division to end. In that piece, he didn’t endorse either candidate.

Last chance to subscribe for 50% off!

As expected, his refusal to take sides angered liberals. Columns surfaced mocking Pratt for being too “milquetoast” and lacking the “courage and principles to outright endorse Kamala Harris” like his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, did.

Writer Mike Redmond concluded bluntly: “He doesn’t want her to win.” And it turns out, Mike might have been onto something.

On Reddit, the attacks got nastier. Some called him “Crisp Rat,” while others told him to “go f*ck himself.” More piled on, saying, “When one side supports Nazis, there is not good on both sides.”

In the discussion, Guardians of the Galaxy was even renamed “MAGArdians of the Galaxy.”

Last chance to subscribe for 50% off!

On Monday, Pratt appeared on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast.

Maher recalled sitting down with RFK Jr. in 2023. He told Pratt that Kennedy, whether he is right or wrong, has stuck to his guns “more than anybody,” adding “you cannot move him” from his beliefs “with your bribes.”

Pratt agreed, saying, “Yeah, you’re right. That’s a virtue.”

Next came a moment Pratt probably wishes he could take back, as it’s bound to upset Hollywood and his liberal fanbase.

Pratt began by saying it’s “a great thing” for RFK Jr. to get “terrible, toxic stuff out of our kids’ food,” something he believes should be supported on a bipartisan basis.

He said if Kennedy just did that, then “that’s amazing.”

That’s when Pratt delivered a brutal zinger, calling out how absurd it is for Democrats to have an “allergic reaction” to RFK Jr. cleaning up the food supply:

“I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d be having an allergic reaction to. To be like, ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself.’”

“Come on,” Chris urged Democrats. “Be reasonable here.”

Last chance to subscribe for 50% off!

Let’s hope these statements don’t wind up threatening Chris’s movie career. If he had said the opposite, Hollywood wouldn’t bat an eye.

But by breaking from the script and speaking his mind, Pratt reminded people that common sense doesn’t have to come with a party label.

If you’re wishing ill on the guy cleaning up the food supply just because he’s not “on your side,” that says a lot more about you than RFK Jr.

As Kennedy says, “There is no such thing as Republican children or Democratic children”—and we should all want them to be healthy.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.