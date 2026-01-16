Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Overton's avatar
Overton
1d

Just a reminder: if you enjoy our content and want to support our network, you can subscribe for less than $10/month here:

https://www.overtonnews.com/subscribe

Thank you for your support! 🙏

Reply
Share
Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
1d

One very smart young lady who knows her worth and knows how to handle the situation. The way CNN tried to steer the conversation to their bias questioning was quickly reversed and she obliterated their false narrative. Well done.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Overton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture