UFC legend Conor McGregor appeared on Fox last night with Sean Hannity, warning America about what’s really going on with Ireland’s immigration crisis and the war against Irish citizens.

The media won’t cover it—but McGregor says he’s seen the “evil” firsthand, and that it “screams him to sleep at night.”

What he said about his own country was haunting.

McGregor took a moment to pull back the curtain and expose the truth of what’s happening in Ireland.

It is a grim situation.

He painted a picture of a nation under siege from mass migration, a hostile political system, and what he called an “anti-Irish agenda.”

“The anti-Irish agenda that is taking place in Ireland is a SHAME and it is rumbling towards an earthquake with the general public of Ireland.”

For McGregor, it’s personal.

He described Ireland as a country in crisis, where political leaders silence dissent and prioritize outsiders over citizens, leaving Irish families vulnerable.

“And I raised awareness, I went as far as I could go at this present time. But Ireland under its political cartel, it is not a place for new voices and it is an undemocratic process that is taking place.”

McGregor framed the situation as more than politics—for him, it’s a moral fight.

“I am for my country, I’m a God-fearing patriot, and may God-fearing patriotism win in this fight against evil.” “And that is what it is. There is so much travesty taking place in Ireland, it screams me to sleep at night.”

McGregor then told a gut-wrenching story that shows exactly what unchecked immigration has brought to Ireland — and this one hit him personally.

A man named Abdullah Khan, described by McGregor as an “imported terrorist,” had reportedly been living in Ireland on government benefits, unable to hold a job.

“Today, an incident, it had occurred a few weeks ago but it just got announced today and one involving me of an imported terrorist named Abdullah Khan.” “No ability to acquire a job in Ireland, on benefits, mooching off the system, off of the Irish taxpayer.”

According to McGregor, Khan first attempted to set fire to a pub he owns in Dublin.

“He attempted to set fire to my family-friendly public house that employs over 100 people in the community of Dublin 12 where I am from.”

Just two days later, the same man allegedly stabbed a Garda officer in broad daylight.

“And then two days after that, stabbed a Gardaí, a member of Garda Síochána, which is our police force in Ireland, our hard-working, dedicated police force, in the back in broad daylight.” “This man done this back-to-back and these are the type of people we are up against here.”

This is what Ireland is facing, and McGregor says he refuses to stay silent.

“It is an anti-Irish agenda that is taking place in Ireland where people of this ilk are given favor over the people of Ireland and the families of Ireland.” “And I could not keep my mouth shut or quiet, and I never would and never will.” “It’s heartbreaking.

McGregor’s message is simple: turn a blind eye, and this nightmare could reach every nation.