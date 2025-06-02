David Mamet Destroys Bill Maher on 2020 Election and J6 Narrative
Maher clung to the script. Mamet tore it to pieces and delivered one brutal line that stopped the show cold: “You’re full of sh*t.”
David Mamet didn’t come to play nice.
The legendary playwright—one of the few in Hollywood to openly support Donald Trump—sat down with Bill Maher on Club Random and wasted no time lighting the place up.
Right out of the gate, Maher made it clear he wasn’t happy with Mamet’s politics.
But Mamet wasn’t rattled.
In fact, he had a story locked and loaded that …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.