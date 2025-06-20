The Democrat Party is collapsing.

In times of chaos, a real opposition would offer solutions.

But Victor Davis Hanson says Democrats are doing the opposite—fueling riots, race-baiting, publicity stunts… even open calls for violence.

Then he dropped the biggest twist of all: Minority voters are shifting to Trump.

Victor Davis Hanson didn’t waste time getting to the heart of the moment.

“We’re in very troubled and chaotic times,” he said.

The signs, as he explained, are everywhere, abroad and at home.

“We’ve got a theater wide war in the Middle East with the Iranian theocracy on the ropes,” Hanson continued.

“We’ve had mass, ‘No Kings’ demonstrations in the United States, and we’ve had a kind of a hysterical reaction to Donald Trump’s, deportation warrants.”

In moments like this, you’d expect the opposition party to step up with ideas—proposals, solutions, a better path.

But, Hanson said, that’s the opposite of what is happening.

“We’re not hearing alternative proposals from the opposition party.”

He pointed to the border crisis as a prime example.

“If you do not want the 12 million who entered the United States illegally under Joe Biden, you might want to issue alternative proposals,” he said.

“Maybe you could say to Donald Trump, well, wait a minute. If people have been here five years and they have no criminal record or they’re gainfully employed, they’re not on any public assistance, can we issue them a green card? Pay a fine?”

His conclusion was simple: “Not hearing any of that.”

Hanson then turned his focus to California: a test case for total Democratic control.

And it’s not going well.

“All we’re hearing from Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles and the respective governor of California, is that everything was peaceful,” he said.

But on the ground, he argued, the reality looks very different.

“We see people spitting on police officers. We see people throwing concrete at them. We see people looting stores. We see stores boarded up. We see buildings defaced. We see people taking over the street. We see people stopping the 101 and major traffic.” “We see people waving the Mexican flag of the country they don't want to go back to, and spitting and burning the flag of the country they insist on staying.”

The more the mayor insists things are fine, Hanson said, the more out of touch she seems.

“The more that Karen Bass assures us that everything is fine, the more that we know that she's not telling the truth,” he said.

“And we're back to the Palisades Fire, where, then she was physically and gone, and now she's mentally or psychologically somewhere else. But she's not the mayor as we interpret the mayor.”

His message was clear: we need more than slogans.

“We're looking for positive suggestions from the opposition party.”

On foreign policy—especially Iran—Hanson argued the pattern is the same.

No clear strategy, no meaningful engagement.

Just reactionary attacks on Trump.

“All we hear about, Iran is that Donald Trump wants to start a theater wide world war. This is what we’re hearing from Democratic senators,” he said.

But in Hanson’s view, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“No American president has said I am willing to negotiate more than Donald Trump with the theocracy.”

And while Democrats fail to offer a real alternative, Hanson said they’re leaning harder into outrage and even calls for violence.

“We had a North Carolina representative,” he recalled.

“She recently posted a media photograph of Donald Trump’s head decapitated next to a bloody guillotine, with the idea that we need cuts. Think of that.”

“This is an elected representative disseminating basically a call to behead the president of United States, who had survived a year ago, two, targeted assassination attempts.”

Then came the episode with Senator Alex Padilla.

“He deliberately did not wear his identification. Nobody knows him. I don’t know—if I saw Alex Padilla on television, I wouldn’t know he was our senator. He’s never done anything.”

Padilla showed up unannounced at a Kristi Noem press conference, disrupted the event, and was briefly restrained by Secret Service agents who didn’t recognize him.

“Then he becomes a folk hero with a street performance,” Hanson said.

Padilla, he added, was clearly hoping to seize the moment, but it actually backfired.

“Unfortunately for Mr. Padilla, he thought it would be a Cory Booker moment,” he said.

“But unfortunately, there was the ‘No Kings’ parade and the war in Iran, and nobody really knew much about what he had done other than he made a complete fool out of himself.”

Total embarrassment.

But here is where it gets interesting.

Despite all the noise, Hanson said the data tells a different story about public sentiment...especially when it comes to Trump’s policies.

“Let me just quote in finishing a few vital statistics,” he said.

“At the height of all of this paranoia and hysteria about illegal immigration, deportations, the people, the people, us—CBS took a poll, 54% supported Donald Trump to continue deporting people who had come here illegally, illegally.”

And that wasn’t an outlier.

“A weekly tracking poll that sampled about 1700 people. Do you support what Donald Trump is doing as president?”

“It was 53% positive,” Hanson said. “But here was the really stunning statistic: 54% of African Americans expressed positive appraisals of Donald Trump.”

He added, “I think it was mostly because they support the deportation of illegal aliens. But 53% of Hispanics did, too.”

Even after years of being labeled a racist and a fascist, Trump is outperforming expectations across key demographics.

“This is at a time when Donald Trump has been smeared and slandered as a racist, a fascist, a dictator,” he said.

“Yet, minority groups, constituents polled higher in the case of African Americans than so-called Whites. And Hispanics polled the same 53% approval as Whites.”

So the Democrat message or lack thereof, is clearly lost on the former base of their own party.

Hanson closed with a warning for Democrats, one that could haunt them for years to come.

“So something is missing here, and I think I know what it is.”

“If you do not have a coherent positive message, and the Democrats don’t, and you keep haranguing, haranguing and trying to smear and slander and talk about killing the President of United States, then people are going to lose confidence here.”

He pointed to California as a case study.

“And that’s what’s happened in California with Mayor Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom.”

But the problem isn’t just local. It’s national.

“We’re getting incoherent chaos and nihilism when we need a two party system and people to offer constructive suggestions.”

“We’re not getting that, and I don’t think we will.”