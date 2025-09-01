Victor Davis Hanson just laid waste to the Democrat Party and EXPOSED they’re collapse heading into the midterms.

He says their ONLY message is to “destroy Trump.”

But Hanson revealed a demographic CRISIS no one’s talking about—that could spell the END of the party itself.

Powerless. Rudderless. Leaderless.

The Democrat Party is in full-blown crisis mode.

Victor Davis Hanson just laid it all out, explaining why the party is in flames and heading into the midterms with no clear path forward.

When asked if Democrats could rally behind any coherent message before next November, Hanson went off.

He made it clear: they have nothing left except trying to destroy Donald Trump.

“Well, they only have one, unifying theme, and that is they all want to destroy, and they hate Donald Trump.”

Rather than offer voters a compelling new agenda, Hanson says they’ve devolved into distractions and circus acts—anything to avoid talking policy.

“So sometimes they hit watermelons, sometimes they do the filibuster, Cory Booker style. Sometimes they make those obscene videos, sometimes they kind of go crazy, but otherwise they’re not offering any counter agenda.”

He pointed out that even on core issues, they’ve abandoned offering real alternatives.

“They don’t say, well, we would prefer this on the border, and here’s what we’re going to do, or here’s why we should return to the New Green Deal.”

Instead, they’ve locked themselves into positions that only appeal to a small slice of the country—and they’re alienating the rest.

“They’re on 30 to 40% of every issue. They don’t own the House or the Senate or the White House or the Supreme Court.” “So they lost the popular vote and the Electoral College, first time since 2004.”

And it’s not just political control they’ve lost—it’s their entire identity.

Hanson says the radical base has completely taken over the party, driving out any last semblance of moderation.

“So I think they’re very frustrated, and they’ve got this Jacobin radical base—and I’m not sure that’s the right term for it anymore—‘base’, because I think they’ve taken over the entire party.”

It only got worse from there.

Hanson laid out the brutal reality for Democrats heading into the midterms: every key indicator is flashing red.

“Every data point is negative for them.”

He explained that Republicans didn’t just gain 2 million voters, they did it while Democrats were losing them.

“They not only did not register as many, 2 million as the Republicans in additional registration, but they lost registration.”

And when voters flee the party, Americans are also physically fleeing blue states at a staggering rate.

“They’re bleeding about 5 million people a year, leaving the blue states.”

That’s just from the 30 states that track registration. That’s when Hanson dropped a nuke on the party.

He went deeper into a long-term crisis few are even mentioning, the fertility collapse in deep blue states.

“In addition to that, if you look at the fertility rate long term, the top ten red states are up to 1.8 to 2, and the bottom of the 50 states down to 1.3 and 1.4 are all blue states.” “So the long term is not good for them, and I think that is a lot of their hysterias.”

The numbers don’t lie.

According to CDC data from 2021, the top five states with the highest fertility rates are all solid red: South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Utah, and Alaska—all Trump 2024 states.

Meanwhile, the five lowest fertility states are deep blue: DC, Vermont, Rhode Island, Oregon, and Massachusetts—every single one won by Kamala Harris.

This trendline isn’t just about birth rates, it could reshape future elections entirely.

Fewer children, fewer future voters, and no real plan to reverse the trend other than importing illegals, which has been CRUSHED under President Trump.

It’s a demographic time bomb, and Democrats seem completely unprepared.

So if the long-term future is bleak, can Democrats turn to any “rising stars” to save them?

Hanson says don’t count on it, and then delivered a scathing takedown of the party’s most talked-about contenders.

First up: Pete Buttigieg.

Podcast host Tony Kinnett pointed out, a recent Echelon poll showed Buttigieg polling at 0% among Black voters.

Hanson didn’t mince words.

“Yes. He comes off as sanctimonious, self-righteous scorer of a elite scold.” “He has no charismatic appeal to anybody, and so he’s not going to be—he’s not going to be a candidate.”

From there, Hanson turned to Gavin Newsom...and absolutely torched him.

“Gavin Newsom’s strategy, he thought, was to sound like the moderate candidate when he had Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon, and then he realized that he would never be nominated in this lunatic party.”

He walked through Newsom’s disastrous track record in California, from botched fire management to failed public infrastructure.

“So he’s got this disaster in the Palisades where they haven’t done anything. The whole thing was created by DEI people going to Uganda, the public works people not having hydrants that work, a reservoir was empty, they wouldn’t let people clear the brush.”

It just kept going.

Each disaster is an Ace up the sleeve of Newsom’s Republican rival, if he does plan to run in 2028.

Those campaign ads would be brutal.

“It was a self-created disaster and it’s now it’s even worse. They won’t allow them [to rebuild]. We got the highest taxes in the country, highest gas taxes, highest number of poor people.” “It goes on and on.”

At the end of it all, Hanson explained why Democrats are acting so erratic.

They’re out of moves. The only card left to play is chaos.

“So I think their only strategy is just to create so much anger and hysteria and street theater about Trump that people will say to themselves, well, I don’t know who’s right. I don’t know who’s right, but I just can’t take it.” “I’m in a fetal position. I have my hands over my ears. Just make it all go away.”

It’s a psychological operation—one that depends on Americans forgetting how they arrived here in the first place.

“Maybe it didn’t happen until Trump came. And their attitude is, well, it was legal to break the law and bring in 10 million [illegals] and that was an easy thing to do.” “But for Trump to enforce the law, that’ll be amoral. And it’s very difficult to find the people we let in. So we’re going to stage these performance art protests against enforcing the law.” “And people with amnesia will not remember that we broke the law.”

No plan. No message. Just distraction and denial.

