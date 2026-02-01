This morning, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche appeared on the Sunday morning show circuit to discuss a variety of Department of Justice actions.

But the most revealing moment came when he went on CNN with Dana Bash, and the topic of the voter fraud probe came up.

Bash jumped straight in, clearly ready to challenge Blanche on the FBI’s search of the Fulton County election office on Wednesday.

You could tell from the start she wasn’t thrilled about the story — and she had her talking points at the ready.

Blanche refused to bow down and ended her narratives live on air.

Bash got right to the point, asking Blanche exactly what the FBI was looking for.

BASH: “What are they investigating?”

Blanche didn’t give specifics — he never does in an ongoing investigation — but he did drop a major hint about the focus of the probe.

BLANCHE: “As you know, we can’t talk about specifics of any grand jury investigation.” “I will tell you, as I said on Friday, as the president has said, election integrity is of the highest importance to the American people, hopefully to everybody in this country, Democrats and Republicans alike.” “And so we are doing everything we can to make sure that we have free and fair elections.”

It was a measured answer, but it landed hard.

After all, this is on the same network that has repeatedly labeled any fraud allegations from the 2020 election as “right-wing conspiracies.”

CNN immediately tried to soften the impact, with Bash pointing out the Georgia voter fraud claims have been “debunked over and over again” and multiple recounts had taken place.

Subscribe now for 40% off!

That’s when things took a turn.

Bash became visibly upset that DNI Tulsi Gabbard was present during the search of the Fulton County elections office.



She immediately framed it as an “FBI raid” and demanded an explanation.

It was almost as if Bash was claiming that Gabbard was a political actor intruding into a DOJ investigation.

BASH: “Why was the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, present at a FBI raid?”

Blanche didn’t take the bait. Instead, he corrected her, calmly setting the record straight while laughing in Bash’s face at the absurdity of her framing.

BLANCHE: “First of all, it wasn’t an FBI raid. [Laughs] It was a search warrant being executed by FBI agents in the middle of the day.”

Bash pressed anyway, clearly hoping to corner him.

BASH: “But why was she…why was she there?”

Blanche laid it out clearly, reiterating that Gabbard’s role was legitimate, important, and entirely aboveboard.

BLANCHE: “Secondly, I don’t know why the director was there. She is not part of the grand jury investigation, but she is FOR SURE a key part of our efforts at election integrity and making sure that we have free and fair elections.” “She’s an expert in that space, and it’s a big part of what she and her team look at every day.”

“But beyond that, like I said before, this is a grand jury investigation being conducted by a U.S. Attorney. And that’s where we have to leave it for now.”

Share

You could practically feel Bash scrambling for an angle and the her final stand ended in an on-air disaster for CNN.

She walked herself straight into the wood chipper after trying to draw a comparison involving Tulsi Gabbard’s presence at the Georgia election office search to the Mar-a-Lago raid — and it backfired massively.

BASH: “Mr. Blanche, imagine if president Biden sent his political, politically appointed Director of National Intelligence to Mar-a-Lago. You and his other personal attorneys would have been understandably very unhappy about it.” “Are you unhappy that the DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, was there?”

That’s when Blanche completely took over the segment.

BLANCHE: “Well, first of all, Biden’s director of ODNI was involved in that case, as we all know!”

Bash scrambled.

BASH: “He wasn’t there!”

BLANCHE: “Okay, but that’s hardly the point—”

Bash tried to pivot.

BASH: “And it also involved classified documents, not necessarily voter rolls.”

Blanche shut that down too.

BLANCHE: “And again, there’s a lot of classified information around voter integrity, which is something that came out during the case against President Trump and which has been publicly talked about for many, many years.”

“So no, I’m not unhappy or happy. Tulsi can go where she needs to go. She’s phenomenal. She’s doing a great job and she’s a partner with us.”

“But but like I said, folks want to make something out of this that does not exist. This is a grand jury investigation being run by the FBI.”

At that point, Dana Bash didn’t have much left, and it showed. She quickly ended the segment.

For everyone watching, it was obvious that Blanche had won the moment.

The entire segment was a masterclass in shutting down narratives in real time, showing the difference between theater and facts, between spin and substance.

It was exuded through the screen — he knew exactly what he was talking about and wasn’t about to play along with a storyline that didn’t match reality.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support!