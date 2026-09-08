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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
4d

So basically, CMS needs to cut off funding to every daycare, every senior group, every adult caregiver program and see who screams for their funding. Then do a deep dive into each one before the money flow is turned back on. If an organization cannot go a short-term assessment, probably fraudulent. If a real organization cannot get or have on hand the funds to operate without federal funding for a short period of time, then they are likely fraudulent. It might be worth the hassle if it saves billions from being stolen. Just like SNAP benefits need turned off until their actual claim for assistance has been cleared on an annual basis. People need to prove why after a year they still need SNAP or any other assistance.

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Sue Flavin's avatar
Sue Flavin
4d

Clean, clear, concise and exciting reporting. A joy to read 🤩

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