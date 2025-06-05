Elon Musk Goes Nuclear: Trump ‘Is in the Epstein Files’
“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”
Elon Musk just leveled a stunning accusation against Donald Trump on Thursday, claiming he’s tied to the infamous Epstein files. The explosive claim came after a fiery back-and-forth online between the two power players.
After Trump took sharp jabs at Musk, both vocally and on Truth Social, Musk fired back with a message that detonated across the internet
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.