This was the FINAL straw.

An illegal alien just shot a Border Patrol agent in the face. Now that agent is fighting for his life.

The worst part? This violent offender had been released onto the streets FOUR TIMES before the attack.

And the numbers are beyond TERRIFYING:

Secretary Noem says violence against immigration officers is up over 830% in recent days.

Now she and Tom Homan are vowing to take the fight directly to the source....Democrat-run sanctuary cities.

It’s a tough video to stomach.

On Saturday, July 19, an off-duty CBP officer was ambushed in New York City’s Fort Washington Park by two illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic.

The attempted robbery, caught on camera, shows the suspects approaching the officer on a moped.

Without warning, 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora pulled a gun and shot the officer in the face and arm.

Wounded but alert, the hero officer returned fire...hitting Mora in the chest.

Both assailants fled on the moped, but Mora didn’t get far.

Thanks to the officer’s quick response, he was later taken into custody while seeking treatment for his gunshot wound.

The officer is expected to make it, thank God.

The shooting was horrifying.

But the more disturbing part was what was revealed after.

At a press conference in New York City this morning, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the shooter was in the country illegally....and that the Biden administration had released him back into the public after detaining him in 2023.

“We just recently in the last couple of days have had one of our own that has been attacked and has been harmed dangerously by violent criminals that have been run loose here in New York City but also in this country,” she said.

“As a result of sanctuary city policies and the policies of the Biden administration.”

According to Noem, the off-duty officer and his friend were simply walking when the attempted robbery began.

Had the officer not been carrying his weapon, she said, the outcome could’ve been far worse.

“They were attacked by two individuals that were set on robbing them and thankfully he had his service weapon with him and able to defend himself and his friend and injured one of those individuals that was trying to do them harm.”

Then she dropped the detail that stunned the room.

“One of the suspected attackers, the one that was injured, his name is Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a Dominican national that was entering into this country illegally back in 2023. He was then released back into this country by the Biden administration.”

But that wasn’t all.

Mora wasn’t just released once....this monster had been arrested four separate times in New York City before this shooting.

And each time, he was let go.

“There is absolutely zero reason that someone who is scum of the Earth like this should be running loose on the streets of New York City,” Noem said.

“He was arrested four different times in New York City and because of the mayor’s policies and sanctuary city policies was released back to do harm to people and individuals living in this city.”

That’s when Noem called on ALL mayors to END Democrat sanctuary city policies.

She laid the responsibility squarely at the feet of city officials and the policies they’ve defended.

“Make no mistake, this officer is in the hospital today fighting for his life because of the policies of the mayor of this city and the city council and the people that were in charge of keeping the public safe. They refused to do so.”

And with that, she issued a plea to every mayor and governor running a so-called “sanctuary” jurisdiction.

“I’m calling on every single mayor and sanctuary city and sanctuary governor to change their policies and to change their tactics right now. Their job is to take an oath to protect the public, to protect families out there every day trying to provide for each other and to try to live the American dream and want to do so safely in their own communities.”

Then came the question no one wants to have to answer.

“How many more lives will it take?”

As if the story wasn’t disturbing enough, Noem pulled back the curtain on what’s happening to immigration enforcement across the country.

She shared new DHS numbers that paint a grim picture...

Violence against officers, she said, has spiked 830%.

“We still have a lot of work to do.”

“We've seen violence against our officers go up over 830% just in recent days.”

She blamed both the rhetoric and the policies coming out of major cities....decisions that have allowed chaos to take root and left officers, citizens, and communities exposed.

“Because of the rhetoric out of politicians and the rhetoric out of individuals who are letting this victimization go on and on against the public.”

And then she said something that, unfortunately, too many families already understand.

“I would call on everybody today to recognize what can happen, how in one moment someone's life can change. Their whole family can change and it is happening every day across this country.”

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott stepped forward next.

He wasn’t angry...he was focused. Direct and on a clear mission.

Fed up with watching politics stall what he called common-sense enforcement.

“We do not know who they are and we have to have border security where we simply know and control who and what enters our country, just like we do our homes,” he said.

And then, the line that seemed aimed squarely at the local leaders who’ve ignored federal warnings for years:

“This should not be political.”

He called on state and local governments to finally get out of the way.

“I’m calling on all state and local leaders to step up to the plate. Get rid of these sanctuary city laws, and simply enforce the laws on the books. Work with your federal agencies so that we can actually root out these criminals from our neighborhoods.”

The room was quiet. But what came next wasn’t.

If Kristi Noem laid out the case, and Rodney Scott offered the fix, Tom Homan brought the fire.

It was a reckoning and the Border Czar EXPLODED.

“I’ve been doing this since 1984. I’ve never seen a situation where I see it today.”

He was fed up.

The Democrat policies, the politics, the PR spin...it all added up to something he could no longer tolerate.

“Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals.”

Homan was declaring war on sanctuary cities.

“New York City, how many times do you want to see NYPD attacked by illegal alien criminals in this city? Now a federal officer. How many citizens in this city have been attacked by illegal aliens in this city?”

And then he pointed straight at the city council for blocking federal agents from accessing Rikers Island.

“You see the polls. Everybody agrees we should be arresting public safety threats, illegal aliens, but you got a city council that locked us out of Rikers Island. Are you kidding me?”

“So an illegal alien in Rikers Island, we can’t talk to, we don’t have access to. That makes this city unsafe. Every sanctuary city is unsafe.”

His warning was blunt: if cities won’t let them handle criminals inside jails, they’ll go looking for them outside.

“Sanctuary cities get exactly what they don’t want: more agents in the community and more agents in the worksite.”

And the final line said it all.

“If we can’t arrest the bad guy in the security of the county jail, we’ll arrest him in the community. When we arrest him in the community, if he is with others that are in the country illegally, they’re coming too.”

This was a promise and the Democrat leaders who protect alien criminals, better start listening.

