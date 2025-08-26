Trump’s latest Cabinet meeting was ANYTHING but routine.

It began with a gut-wrenching story of D.C. crime…

Then RFK Jr. dropped a BOMBSHELL on autism.

Tulsi Gabbard followed with revelations on the 2020 election.

And that was just the beginning.

Here are the top moments you don’t want to miss.

The president and his team gathered at the White House for their 7th cabinet meeting of his second term.

With his new efforts to federalize D.C. and crush crime in the capital, one of the first speakers wasn’t a cabinet member—but someone who had lived through the city’s chaos firsthand.

President Trump asked NTD journalist Iris Tao to share her experience.

It was an opening moment that gave the room chills.

Tao stood and thanked President Trump for making D.C. safe, then told the gut-wrenching story of being mugged and pistol-whipped on her way to work.

“Two years ago—I was on my way to work and a young man with a black ski mask pointed a gun in my face and threatened me to hand over my phone, my wallet, my laptop and everything else.”

“And when I refused, he used the butt of his handgun to strike me across the face, the cheek, or what some people call pistol whipping me before running away.”

“I am very blessed and that’s why having this opportunity to stand here to share my story today, one, I’m very grateful to God for allowing me to survive to this day, and also to you Mr. President, thank you for making D.C. safe for us and for our families—on behalf of my parents, and now my baby on the way, thank you so much!”

[Cabinet ERUPTS into applause]

It was a full-circle moment—and a powerful reminder of why securing the capital is non-negotiable.

When Secretary Kennedy spoke, he gave updates on key HHS reforms, including lowering drug prices for Americans under the ‘most favored nation’ strategy and requiring medical schools to teach nutrition.

But the biggest moment came when Trump asked him about a crisis impacting families across the country: autism.

President Trump:

“Bobby, Autism—the autism is such a tremendous horror show, what’s happening in our country and some other countries, but mostly our country. How are you doing on that?”

Secretary Kennedy:

“We are doing very well.”

“We will have announcements as promised in September.” “We’re finding interventions, certain interventions now that are clearly almost CERTAINLY causing autism, and we’re going to be able to address those in September.”

President Trump:

“It’s such a big day. I’m looking forward to that day because there’s something wrong, when you see the kind of numbers that you have today versus 20 years ago.”

They weren’t exaggerating. Rates of autism are now around 1 in 12.5 boys in America. This September, Secretary Kennedy says the cause and the truth..will finally come to light.

This could be HUGE! MAHA is on it.

This is when things got interesting.

As Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard has spent months shaking Washington with bombshell after bombshell on the Russia Coup of 2017.

When Trump asked her to speak, she told him that the intel community’s corruption was worse than anyone thought.

She doubled down on her mission statement of transparency.

Gabbard:

“Mr. President, you have charged me with the mission of finding the truth and telling the truth to the American people, and we’ve exposed some of the worst examples of the weaponization of intelligence in the last several weeks.” “I will continue down that mission and that path, wherever it leads. Transparency, telling the truth is what will drive true accountability for the American people who deserve nothing less.”

Then Trump dropped a jaw-dropper of his own.

He revealed that Gabbard’s team had recovered unburned “burn bags” stuffed with classified material tied to the 2020 election...and asked when the public would see them.

Trump:

“And you’ve also found many bags of information, I think they call them burn bags. They’re supposed to be burned and they didn’t get burned having to do with how corrupt the 2020 election was, and when will that all come out?”

Gabbard:

“Mr. President, I will be the first to brief you once we have that information collected.” “But you’re right—we are finding documents literally tucked away in the back of safes, in random offices, in these bags and in other areas, which, again, speaks to the intent of those who are trying to hide the truth from the American people and trying to cover up the politicization that was led by people like John Brennan and James Clapper and others that have caused immeasurable harm to the American people and to our country.”

Wow.

Transparency is FINALLY coming and what’s buried inside those bags could shake the nation.

Vice President JD Vance then had his turn to speak. He didn’t waste the moment.

Instead, he meticulously laid out just how far America has come in only a few months under Trump, after inheriting an absolute DISASTER from Biden.

First up: jobs.

Under Biden, all net job growth went to the foreign-born. Under Trump, that growth is finally going to American citizens who deserve it.

“All of the net job growth under the Biden administration had done to the foreign-born, now that net job growth is going to American citizens who deserve opportunity in their own country.”

Then came the deficit.

Vance reminded everyone that they inherited the largest peacetime deficit in American history—yet Trump’s trade policies are now pulling in trillions over ten years through tariffs.

“People forget that we inherited the LARGEST peacetime deficit in the history of the United States of America, and now—we’re collecting hundreds of billions of dollars, trillions of dollars over ten years in tariffs from countries and companies that were formerly taking advantage of the American people.”

And it wasn’t just about dollars. Vance said safety is the most sacred thing a government can give its people.

Thanks to Trump’s crackdown, working Americans, not just the wealthy, can finally feel safe in their own neighborhoods again.

“You heard Pam talk about the public safety and the success we’ve had there. I happen to believe that maybe the most sacred thing we can deliver to American workers, is the ability to live safely and comfortably in their own neighborhoods.” “Public safety is not just something that should belong to the wealthy. It should belong to every working man and woman in the United States of America, and because of the work of this administration, that is happening.”

He finished by slamming Biden’s inflation disaster, revealing a stat that shocked even the room: Housing costs doubled under the Biden administration.

Truly shocking.

“Mr. President, you yourself talked about the inflation mess that we inherited under the Biden administration.” “Maybe the most striking and even shocking statistic of the Biden administration is that housing costs have gone up by 100% over the four years of the Biden administration—literally doubled, making the American dream of homeownership unaffordable.”

Vance closed with a promise: there’s a lot more work to do...and they’re not slowing down.

“We’ve made great strides and great progress already. But to the American people who are listening, there’s a lot more to do. We’re going to keep on working hard at it.”

Lastly, came one of the biggest financial updates of the meeting—from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

What he revealed was staggering.

Bessent said that America is now pulling in RECORD tariff revenues—between $500 BILLION and $1 TRILLION a year—and the budget deficit is already down 26% from Biden’s last year in office.

These are not small numbers.

Bessent explained how Trump flipped the system on its head.

The days of unbalanced international trade are over, and with that comes a massive influx of cash directly affecting America’s deficit.

“On the international front you have a leveled the international trading system whereby countries took advantage of us and that’s over. It’s OVER.” “The Treasury Department is in is taking in record tariff revenues that I had been saying was running at a rate of 300 billion a year.”

“You chastised me for saying that—number is too low. And as usual, you we’re right, that we had a substantial, jump from July to August, and I think we’re going to see a bigger jump from August to September.” “So I think we could be on our way, well, over half a trillion, maybe the, towards the trillion dollar number.” “This administration, your administration, has made a meaningful dent in the budget deficit.”

Even the CBO, which often clashes with the Trump administration, had to concede: the deficit is projected to drop by $4 trillion over the next decade.

“The average budget deficit during this term is 26% less than the last 12 months under Biden and even the CBO, and we don’t agree with CBO on everything as you said, last Friday—had to admit that they believe over the next ten years the budget deficit will be 4 trillion lower than they had previously scored.”

And according to Bessent, that number could go even higher.

“4 trillion: 3.3 trillion of tariff income, 700 billion of lower interest cost, and, you know, I would expect that that number could go up from here.”

It could be the biggest game changer of Trump’s second term.

