FBI Overhaul Begins: Patel and Bongino Promise to Dismantle the Deep Rot
After years of corruption and weaponization, new leadership vows to restore justice—but some aren’t convinced the clean-up is real.
In a rare interview with Maria Bartiromo, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino laid out the new path forward for the agency.
The conversation opened with a brutal reality: the FBI’s reputation is in shambles.
For years, the agency was hijacked by political operatives who targeted citizens and buried the truth.
Now, the cleanup begins.
Pat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.