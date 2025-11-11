The women of The View had their knives out today.

Featured on the show was Democrat Senator of Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, and he faced a panel known for savaging anyone who strays from the party line.

Radical Democrats may dislike conservatives, but they have an even sharper edge for those in their own ranks who refuse to toe the line.

Fetterman, however, was ready.

He didn’t flinch, didn’t stumble, and stayed firmly grounded as the panel attacked his decision to support ending the government shutdown.

From the outset, Fetterman refused to let the hosts frame the debate as a simple intra-party clash.

Alyssa Farah asked him why he ultimately backed the agreement, given his prior criticism of the shutdown and the mounting calls from fellow Democrats for Senate Leader Schumer to step aside.



FARAH:

“You were critical of this shutdown from the outset, saying it never should have happened, never should have come to this, even at times criticizing your own party.”



“So I want to ask you why did you ultimately decide to support this agreement? And where do you stand on the growing number of Democrats who are calling for leader Schumer to step down in light of the shutdown deal?”

Fetterman took the opportunity to lay out his reasoning in detail.

He explained that his opposition to the shutdown had never wavered, and that his ultimate support for ending it was based on practical concerns rather than party politics.

FETTERMAN:

“I effectively kind of led the charge that it’s wrong to shut our government down and then enough of us realized that that’s just too risky and that’s too much chaotic [chaos].”



“I declared back then, we’ll be right back at the end of September and I will be there, too, because it’s fundamentally the wrong thing.”

The answer to chaos, he said, is not more chaos.

“When you’re confronting mass, MASS chaos, you know, I don’t think you should respond with more chaos or fight with more chaos.”



“It’s like, no, we need to be the party of order and logic.”

Fetterman framed the discussion as a matter of principle and practicality, not politics. He argued that Democrats shouldn’t weaponize government shutdowns to score points, because millions of people’s lives are at stake.

“And now I refuse to weaponize the SNAP Benefit for 42 million Americans. You know, that rely on feeding themselves and their family, or making flying in America, you know, less safe, or I refuse not to pay our military and all of the unions attached to all of this and people.”



“So for me it’s like I don’t agree with that tactic to respond to circumstances that we’re confronting on this.”

Fetterman pointed out that extreme tactics, while politically flashy, come at a real cost. For him, defending working Americans and keeping essential services running came first.

That’s when host Sunny Hostin stepped in, seething in anger over her party’s shutdown loss.

She tried to lecture Senator Fetterman on his decision to end the government shutdown, calling him flat out “wrong” and rattling off a list of critics from both sides of the aisle who disagreed with him.



HOSTIN:

“Senator, Bernie Sanders said the vote was a horrific mistake. Governor Gavin Newsom called it pathetic and a surrender. Poll after poll found Americans on both sides of the aisle blaming Republicans. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed the GOP.”



“As you mentioned, Democrats had big wins last week so you had momentum. Why give in now? Why bring a butter knife to a gun fight? Are you willing to gamble that the GOP will negotiate on healthcare in good faith once the government reopens?”



“Because if that gamble is wrong, half a million Pennsylvanians that you represent, their healthcare costs will skyrocket if you are wrong.” “And I believe you are wrong!”

She wasn’t expecting what came next. Fetterman met the criticism head-on.

Fetterman drew a line in the sand and said he doesn’t need a lecture from critics.

He reminded the panel that the extremes cited were not guiding his decisions; his priority was the people who relied on the government to function.



FETTERMAN:

“Well, first of all, you know, MTG is quite literally the last person in America that I’m going to take advice from or get my kinds of leadership and values from.”



“Now, if Democrats are celebrating crazy pants like that, then that’s on them. And I don’t need a lecture from, whether it’s Bernie or the governor in California because they are representing very deep blue kinds of populations and a lot of those—a lot of those things were part of the extreme.”

Throughout the interview, Fetterman kept circling back to the practical consequences of political theater.

“And now remember what really needs to win—to win, the big win, is involving my state and other states and those things. And why have we arrived here after the election a year ago?”



“We want to forget—some of the things that cost us that election, or now for me it’s like that’s why I’m trying to remind people that the extremism—we can’t return to those kind of things and realize we need to find a way forward.”



“And I would like rather than cite MTG, I’m going to cite one of the new governor elects saying that my election is not a green light to continue this shutdown, because I promise you this isn’t a political game.”

He refused to get drawn into abstract arguments about party leverage or purity tests, instead focusing on the tangible effects of the shutdown on everyday Americans.

“The reality is 42 million Americans now are not sure where their next meal is going to come from because we vote like that. Or people that haven’t been paid for five weeks now and that kinds of chaos. Those workers had to borrow more than half a billion dollars from their credit union just to pay their bills.”

His message to Democrats was simple—leadership isn’t about scoring points—it’s about keeping the country running and protecting the people who rely on it.

Even as the panel tried to trap him with partisan criticism, Fetterman turned the conversation around, framing his stance as responsible and necessary.

For viewers at home, it was a rare moment of honesty and pragmatism from a party often accused of being more interested in scoring political points than solving problems.

Everything Fetterman said was a reality check for the radicals within the Democrat Party, like Hostin, who are pushing the party further off of a cliff, away from everyday voters.

