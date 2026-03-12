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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
1d

Well done Fetterman. CNN and Collins are so biased, they fail to realize how incompetent and silly they look when trying to twist the news to their narrative.

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JOHN WEST's avatar
JOHN WEST
1d

How is it possible that only one man among dozens in Congress has the balls to stand up to a member of what used to called the press?

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