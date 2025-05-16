Gabbard Says Comey Knew What He Was Doing—Vows He’ll Be Held Accountable for Threatening Trump
You can’t threaten Trump’s life anymore and expect the intelligence agencies to look the other way.
There’s a new sheriff in town—and the days of our intelligence agencies sitting on their hands are over.
Former FBI Director James Comey posted a not so cryptic image with the numbers “86 47.”
When pressed, he claimed he didn’t even know what it meant.
But Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard isn’t buying it.
He knew exactly what he has doing.
“Ab…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.