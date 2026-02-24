It’s not often that Gavin Newsom finds himself facing tough questions on friendly turf. It’s even rarer when that pushback comes from CNN.

But during a recent interview with Dana Bash about Newsom’s new memoir, Young Man in a Hurry, the tone felt different.

What could have been a straightforward book tour stop turned into something closer to a stress test.

With 2028 chatter already swirling around him, Newsom appeared eager to reshape parts of his backstory — to sand down the privileged edges and reframe his rise as pure grit.

Bash didn’t let him.

There were three moments in particular where the interview shifted.

The first crack came when Newsom tried to frame his business success as the product of sheer entrepreneurial drive.

He acknowledged ties to the Getty family but suggested the “it was handed to you” narrative overlooked his grind.

NEWSOM: “We had about 1000 employees at peak. I’m not saying that to impress you, but to impress upon you how entrepreneurialism has defined my life. But it was also defined in relationship to the Getty family.” “And with that came this notion…well, it was handed to you. It was given to you. You inherited it.” “As opposed to the hard work and that that grind that defined the lived experience.”

Bash sliced through it in one line.

BASH: “Can it be both?” “You have the hard work and grind…and you had doors opened.”

Newsom tried to soften it. Bash doubled down.

BASH: “I mean, it’s not just the Getty’s…your grandfather and your father were both VERY connected in San Francisco.”

In other words: access is access. You don’t get to erase that because it’s inconvenient for a presidential narrative.

Later, Newsom painted parts of his youth as adventurous — globe-trotting, colorful, formative.

Bash reframed it bluntly.

BASH: “These weren’t just adventures.” “You went on safaris, you took pictures from helicopters. You were partying with Jack Nicholson…”

This was the exact moment Newsom realized that Bash was pushing back on his carefully crafted narrative about his past.

There was a visible pause — the kind that comes when someone realizes the interviewer isn’t following the script.

The sanitized version of the origin story wasn’t landing the way it might have in friendlier territory.

He knew what he was in for.

Moments later, his family ties came up.

That’s when Bash dropped the best line of the entire interview.

Newsom claimed that he didn’t know about his family connections to J. Robert Oppenheimer or communism when he was growing up.

Dana Bash called his willful ignorance “Forrest Gump-esque” right to his face.

BASH: “Your great grandfather was very good friends with Oppenheimer. And J. Edgar Hoover got a file on them.”

NEWSOM: “Got a big file on him and you know, and it was at the house and and following them and impacted his career. Impacted his future, and also impacted the family and impacted you know, so their way of living and seeing the world.”

BASH: “But you never knew any of this?”

NEWSOM: “Didn’t know any of this.” “I mean, it was there were vague hints of it but it was never—”

That’s when Bash delivered the line that defined the interview.

BASH: “I have to say there’s kind of a Forrest Gump-esque notion to this because it’s, you know whether it’s Oppenheimer, you learn that your grandmother went to the Soviet Union.” “I mean they were communists.”

In the final exchange, Bash catches Newsom flat-footed — and there was nowhere to pivot.

One of the central themes of his memoir is this idea of “taking the mask off.” Newsom has framed the book as a moment of total candor.

In a previous interview, Newsom said: “This is me taking the mask off,”

“And it’s not just me taking a mask off and then sanitizing what’s underneath. It’s scrutinizing what’s underneath. It’s stress-testing it, and it’s trying to crack it open further and further.”

In the book, he openly admits that he wore a “mask” — that he carefully constructed a political persona to succeed.

So Bash asked the obvious follow-up. He knew exactly where she was heading and immediately looked uncomfortable in his seat.

BASH: “I’m so interested in you saying that, you know, you had this mask and that you were playing a role.” “You are still a…just to sort of push back on that.” “You are still a politician. You’re the governor of California. You have ambitions for the future.” “That’s…can you be totally mask off and not playing a role in…?”

It was the cleanest hit of the interview.

Because once you admit you built a persona to climb the ladder, the next question is unavoidable: why should voters believe this version isn’t simply the next rebrand?

For a governor widely believed to be laying the groundwork for 2028, the interview wasn’t catastrophic.

And to be fair, Bash could have gone further — COVID lockdowns, the French Laundry dinner, the Palisades fire response.

But it wasn’t comfortable.

And for once, Gavin Newsom wasn’t gliding — he was squirming.

