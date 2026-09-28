What began as an interview with a former Congressman quickly turned into one of the most thunderous exposés of Congress itself.

On his Club Random podcast this week, Bill Maher sat down with former Republican Rep. George Santos.

Santos has had his fair share of controversies over the past few years — culminating in him being expelled from Congress and serving prison time after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, though his sentence was eventually commuted by President Trump in October 2025.

With all of that said, Santos no longer has political aspirations and therefore he was the perfect person to exhume all of Congress’s skeletons.

After all, he knows where the bodies are buried.

The conversation eventually came around to politics, and Maher immediately used the opportunity to go after President Trump as a known liar.

He was trying to make the issue about Trump and the Republican Party.

MAHER: “I mean, you just look at what goes on and what they say — I mean, you defended Trump for not being a liar — it’s so casual. Most of it doesn’t even bother me, I just accept it.” “Like when he says — not on big things — but like he was at his midterm convention in Dallas week — and he said, you know, the place is packed. You could see it wasn’t. There were people outside waiting to get in, there was no one outside.” “I mean, when you can catch someone in real time, so obviously [lying], it’s just like, well we’re obviously living in an age where enough people just don’t care.” “They just don’t care!”

That’s when Santos stepped in.

He pointed out that the same accusations can be said about politicians on both sides. This isn’t something unique to Trump or Republicans.

SANTOS: “Well, the same thing can be said on both sides.”

Maher immediately agreed.

MAHER: “True! I’m not saying that either. It can on both sides, yes.”

And that set Santos up perfectly for what he was about to reveal to Maher.

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That’s when Santos blew up the entire narrative. He went on to expose the innerworkings and backrooms deals between the uniparty inCongress.

Even Bill Maher was taken aback when he heard it. It was mind-blowingly corrupt.

This is a man who was actually there, so it’s worth listening to the entire two-minute exchange.

Santos began by explaining how his entire worldview was turned upside down when he first arrived in Congress and then-Senator Ryan Zinke told him that “it’s all theater.”

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He even got into specifics about how he says the votes themselves are “bullsh*t.”

SANTOS: “I witnessed it vote after vote…you got a pick side on an issue. Yes, no…so you pick a side, the less of the two evils.” “If I tell you the amount of of times that the votes were just bullsh*t. Messaging bills.”

Maher immediately brought Senator Fetterman into the conversation.

MAHER: “That’s what John Fetterman says.”

SANTOS: “It’s all F*CKING Kabuki theater!” “At the end of the day it ends in pizza. You know what that means?”

MAHER: “You order pizza?”

And then came the most devastating part of Santos’ take on Congress. It was a bombshell.

SANTOS: “Pretty much. And NOBODY cares! Because they will end whatever their mishegas is on the floor, go and do their backroom deals and Jeffries and Johnson, or Jeffries and McCarthy…Pelosi and whoever…they get together, they smoke cigars, drink scotch or whatever the f*ck it is that they enjoy…” “And then they RAM it down the conference and the caucus’s throats as ‘this is what we’re doing!’” “And like, we’re SHEEP!”

That’s one of the most stunning indictments of Congress you’re ever going to hear from someone who was actually there and saw how the sausage gets made.

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Maher gave Santos credit for what he had just disclosed.

MAHER: “That all rings like utter truth to me…”

After Santos ripped the mask off the Congress charade, Maher pointed out that Fetterman has been one of the lone voices sounding the alarm about the “bullsh*t” votes taking place for a while.

MAHER: “And it is exactly what John Fetterman says.”

Maher and Santos then spent a full minute heaping praise on Fetterman.

SANTOS: “I love John Fetterman by the way!”

MAHER: “I do too!”

SANTOS: “Love him! I have told the GOP, I will vote for John Fetterman, I don’t care in which party he is.”

Maher then turned his fire toward Democrats for attacking Fetterman.

MAHER: “They always get on him for not…he misses all these votes and he says, ‘You know what? Your votes are bullsh*t!’” “And I’m just not going to play your stupid game and waste my time…it is a waste of time. It’s theater.”

Fetterman has carved out a reputation as someone willing to go against his own party, expose the corruption and that’s exactly what Maher and Santos were praising here.

For once, they were both on the same page.

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