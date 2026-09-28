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Jwm4ever's avatar
Jwm4ever
4d

Santos is one screwed up guy. Don’t think he really knows the difference between fact and fantasy. Lying is so natural to him it’s difficult to tell w/o checking every darn thing that comes out of his mouth. He’s pathological. He’s entertaining but can’t be trusted to be informative, IMO! (Even if he’s saying stuff I like)

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joasis's avatar
joasis
4d

Stop trying to build up Bill Maher. He's still the same slimy piece of sh*t he's always been. Over the last couple of years, he hasn't been able to justify anything his side does and he's seen the damage his side caused.

He's not a better person. He's just trying to distance himself from the monster he helped create.

Screw him.

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