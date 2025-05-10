Germany is on the Brink of National Suicide
What was once Europe’s economic powerhouse is now unraveling under green delusions, open borders, and paralyzing deindustrialization.
Victor Davis Hanson opened with a warning—and it wasn’t subtle.
This week, Germany’s only major right-wing opposition party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), was officially labeled an “extremist” group by the country’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV.
The designation sent shockwaves through the political landscape.
AfD immediately challenged it in cour…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.