Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar went on CNBC this morning and accused Trump’s Justice Department of acting like the president’s personal lawyers.

Joe Kernen laughed in his face. Then he started naming names. Merrick Garland. Eric Holder. Janet Reno. Loretta Lynch, on the plane with Bill Clinton.

“I love you, congressman. But you delivered that with a straight face.”

The same show, Nikki Haley came on to blame the midterm losses on ICE.

Kernen reminded her who let 10, 15, 20 million illegals across the border in the first place.

“Give me a BREAK!”

Two guests, two rewrites of history. Kernen buried both before 9 AM.

Aguilar went first

He’s the House Democratic Caucus Chair, and he’s running unopposed for Majority Whip once Democrats take over the House in January.

He came on and tried to claim it’s Republicans who turned the Justice Department into a political weapon.

AGUILAR: “The Department of Justice thinks that they are the president’s personal attorneys.”

Kernen was willing to do what most of the press won’t. He called out Aguilar to his face and started rattling off names.

Every Democrat AG who did exactly that. It was brilliant to watch.

KERNEN: “Congressman, if we lived in a perfect world, I’d be nodding.” “But do I need to mention Merrick Garland? Do I need to mention Eric Holder? Janet Reno? Loretta Lynch, who was on the plane with Bill Clinton?” “I mean, come on!”

Then he told Aguilar he was impressed he could even say what he just said with a straight face.

KERNEN: “I love you, Congressman. But you delivered that with a straight face, which is what I liked.”

Aguilar had nothing. He called it a conspiracy theory and tried to pivot to costs.

AGUILAR: “If you want to talk about 12 year old conspiracy theories about planes, that’s fine. Joe, the American people are getting crushed with costs.”

A conspiracy theory? Lynch herself admitted Bill Clinton came aboard her plane on the Phoenix tarmac. She was the sitting Attorney General, and her department was investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails at the time.

Also, that was 2016. Ten years ago, not 12.

Kernen wasn’t done.

KERNEN: “Eric Holder was Obama’s wingman.”

Keep in mind, that’s Holder’s word, not Kernen’s. Holder literally called himself Obama’s “wingman.”

That needed to be said, good on Kernen for having the guts to say it to a sitting Congressman.

Nikki Haley was next

Later in the show, Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley made an appearance.

Haley was blaming the GOP’s midterm losses on Republicans in Congress who went along with ICE’s “overreach.”

Yes, really.

Kernen immediately hit her with a savage reminder of how they got the illegals in the first place.

HALEY: “And when you see the administration doing something wrong, say it…”

KERNEN: “I mean, the Republicans were left with 10, 15, 20 million illegals that crossed the border during the Biden administration, when NONE of the Democrats were saying, why do we have an open border down south?” “So, I mean, it goes both ways.” “Give me a break!”

Kernen kept going. The hypocrisy was too much for him to bear.

KERNEN: “The presidential candidate that they ran was the ‘Czar’ of the border!” “And we had Mayorkas saying the border is secure?!” “The border’s completely secure with 10, 15, 20 million in it!”

Spot on. The border czar was their nominee. And Mayorkas? “The border is secure.” Over and over again.

But Haley’s takeaway lesson for Republicans from the midterms is… ICE?

She sounds like a Democrat at this point.

This is also the same Nikki Haley who is now telling President Trump he should question whether to even meet with Xi Jinping after the Nvidia scandal involving CEO Jensen Huang and an alleged Chinese spy.

Trump doesn’t take advice from Nikki Haley.

Neither, apparently, does Joe Kernen, because he nuked her entire narrative on the spot.

Kernen is quickly becoming one of the only honest voices left in media.

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