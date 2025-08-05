Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Belle's avatar
Belle
Aug 5

Those Dems are always running away from their responsibilities. That little trick has been used before. They look ridiculous and they are punks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
Aug 5

We are behind you Gov Abbott. Gov Hochul has displayed utter war and contempt against republicans in NY. Which I am one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture