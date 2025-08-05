Democrat ENIGMA.

He’s not backing down one inch—and they’re LOSING IT.

Governor Greg Abbott went on Fox News to defend Texas’s RIGHT to redraw its Congressional map.

But he ended up EXPOSING the REAL reason the left is panicking.

It’s NOT just about the lines. It’s about who’s switching sides.

This was a line in the sand.

With Democrats in full-blown meltdown mode, Governor Greg Abbott appeared on Fox News to break it down and defend the state’s right to redraw its congressional map.

Calm, clear, and utterly unshaken, Abbott laid out exactly what’s happening and why he’s not backing off.

“Sean, first of all, Texas is doing what we’re allowed to by the law,” Abbott told Hannity.

He reminded viewers that Democrats themselves sued after the last round of redistricting and lost.

“That lawsuit recognized that coalition districts are not required,” he explained.

“So Texas has a right to redraw these lines to FULLY represent the desires of every voter in the state.”

Then Abbott called out Texas Democrats for what he said was the real betrayal—not just abandoning the redistricting fight, but walking away from Texans in crisis.

“They ran away not just from this redistricting fight—they ran away from dealing with the flooding issues that are still echoing across the Kerrville area,” Abbott said.

“Families desperately need results from the state legislature in this 30-day special session that are not going to be delivered because Democrats are hanging out in Chicago and New York and other places.”

Texas law is on his side.

But this is where it gets interesting.

What is the real reason Democrats are panicking?

Abbott says it’s not about the lines on a map—it’s about what those lines now reveal.

Under the new plan, four of the five new congressional districts will be majority Hispanic.

And according to Abbott, that shift is EXPOSING something Democrats would rather not talk about.

“Four of the five new seats will be majority Hispanic.”

“One of the seats is going to restore the Barbara Jordan seat over in the Houston area.”

That restoration, Abbott noted, is symbolic.

But it’s the trend behind the numbers that’s sending shockwaves through the Democratic Party.

“These are seats where Democrats are having to come to grips with reality,” he said.

“That is—they’re now LOSING the votes of Hispanics and Black voters in the state of Texas.”

And he’s not talking about a marginal shift.

He says these communities are making a clear choice.

“These districts are going to show that Hispanics and Blacks as well as others are voting for Republican—and Republican is their candidate of choice.”

No wonder they’re up in arms—this blows their entire 2026 narrative to pieces.

The response from national Democrats has been predictably loud, but one voice stood out: New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who declared to the media, “we are at war” over Texas’s redistricting.

Abbott wasn’t bothered at all.

“It’s a bunch of crazy bluster,” he said.

He painted the outcry as a cover for something deeper.

An admission that Democrats have no legal ground to stand on, and no way to stop what’s coming.

“Democrats are freaking out because they are realizing Texas has the authority to redistrict,” Abbott said, “and we’re going to do so in a way that will lead to these additional seats that will vote Republican and they will be serving in Congress in the next session.”

And while Hochul talks of “war,” Abbott says the facts are already on the ground.

“Democrats are engaging in rhetoric, but I don’t think they have the capability of actually living up to it and doing anything about it.”

What Texas is doing, he said, is lawful, overdue, and happening with or without their approval.

“Texas will continue to FIGHT for what is RIGHT.” “And that’s exactly what we are doing.”

Before signing off, Abbott circled back to a familiar accusation: gerrymandering.

He flipped that accusation right on its head.

“In Texas, we are going to ensure that voters are going to be able to vote for their candidate of choice.”

And for those wondering whether the new districts are rigged, he pointed to the actual election data.

“I think Donald Trump won in all five of these seats that we will be making Republican seats.”

He turned the spotlight on blue states with a long history of manipulating district maps to suppress conservative votes.

“The same thing should apply in other states, Sean, that you mentioned in your monologue,” he said, “where you pointed out the gross gerrymandering in these blue states that have rejected Republican candidates for office that should be serving—those states should be serving our country.”

“It’s the gerrymandering in the blue states that distorted the politics in America.”

Texas, he made clear, is simply undoing that distortion.

