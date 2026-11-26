Happy Thanksgiving! Today we just want to thank everyone who has stuck with this network over the past couple of years.

You have been the driving force that has allowed Overton to grow to more than 275,000 followers on X and over 7,000 subscribers here on Substack!

We’re just getting started.

It’s solely because of you that we can deliver the stories that matter and give you the perspective others won’t.

A very special thank you goes out to our hundreds of paid subscribers — you guys keep Overton running.

Here are some of our biggest clips and stories from November.

We’ll start with a Thanksgiving tale.

On Squawk Box, Chris Christie invited Joe Kernen to his Thanksgiving in Mendham. Kernen turned him down on air because he said Christie had gotten too “liberal.”

CHRISTIE: “Liberal? How dare you!” KERNEN: “Wow! That’s rich!”

When Christie asked one more time if he was coming, Kernen said no.

Chris Cuomo lost it on a legal immigrant who called in to his NewsNation show to ask about his coverage of ICE.

CALLER: “We have to follow laws in this country, do we not?” CUOMO: “So do you want me to beat the piss out of you with a stick in front of your family because you committed a misdemeanor?!”

Stephen Miller gave his first public address as President Trump’s Chief of Staff and went through the administration’s wins for two straight minutes.

MILLER: “The next two years are going to be the greatest two years in American history.”

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders went on The View and wouldn’t let Ana Navarro twist her words on immigration.

Then she told the panel about Jennifer Ann Morton, a pediatric nurse in her state who was killed by a drunk driver in the country illegally.

SANDERS: “She should be alive today, if it had not been for an illegal immigrant that killed her on her way to work because they were driving drunk.”

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey said the usual take on the Nvidia saga has it backwards: China is the one blocking American GPUs from coming in.

LUCKEY: “What they don’t understand is China doesn’t want Nvidia to sell GPUs to Chinese companies.” LUCKEY: “There’s 600,000 H-200 GPUs sitting in a port right now, because China will not give them an import permit…”

The same day, we posted YouTuber Bob Gymlan on Joe Rogan’s show, saying the thing Democrats are never supposed to say out loud.

Gymlan, who is gay, told Rogan he finds it frightening that the two biggest names in the Democrat Party right now are Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed.

GYMLAN: “I’m not accusing them of anything in particular, but I don’t think I should be lambasted for finding that concerning.”

Mamdani is the mayor of New York City. El-Sayed just won Michigan’s Senate race.

Kevin O’Leary shut down a Gen Z leftist on Jubilee who wanted wealth redistribution, telling her it doesn’t work.

O’LEARY: “It doesn’t work! You run out of money...you run out of people you can steal money from after a while.”

We’ll finish with the President.

Stephen A. Smith looked skeptical when President Trump started listing what his administration had done for black Americans, so Trump pulled out a list and read it off.

SMITH: “Read the list!” TRUMP: “I’ll read the whole thing!”

Every subscriber, every reader, every member of this community…your support is what makes Overton possible.

The gratitude doesn’t stop there. Our Thanksgiving Sale is now live!

Becoming a paid subscriber is the most POWERFUL thing you can do.

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Want to do more? Founding Members can join for $240/year and help shape the future of Overton.

If money’s tight right now, we completely understand. That’s why through November 30 only, we’re offering 50% off annual subscriptions.

Only 4 days left to redeem our best offer all year to become a paid subscriber!

If you’ve been thinking about joining Overton, or upgrading your subscription, now is the perfect opportunity. There will never be a better deal than this!

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Happy Thanksgiving. We’re thankful for you!

The Overton team