President Trump stood at the DOJ podium on Monday and torched California Governor Gavin Newsom, with the families of murder victims standing right there in the room.

“He stood with the murderers and the child slayers.”

The killers of their loved ones were on death row…until Newsom commuted their sentences.

Then the families got up and spoke for themselves. A mom whose 8-year-old son was murdered called out Newsom by name.

“Face me, Governor Newsom.”

Some quick context: On Nov. 5, two days after the election, Newsom announced he’s commuting every death sentence in California. All 548.

California voters went to the ballot twice and chose to KEEP the death penalty. Newsom did it anyway, on his way out the door.

Monday, the DOJ handed those families the microphone.

Attorney General Todd Blanche took the podium first and immediately hammered Newsom for this atrocity.

The families of murder victims were right there in the room as he said it.

He drew a line in the sand between the way Newsom sees and “justice” and the way that the Trump administration sees it.

BLANCHE: “We’re also honored to welcome some of the families of the victim...of the death row inmates whose sentences have now been commuted by Governor Newsom.” “Mr. President, on day one of your presidency, you issued an executive order that directed the Department of Justice to seek the death penalty wherever appropriate.” “Since January 20th of last year, the Department of Justice has done so 49 times.” “During the last administration, the Department of Justice sought the death penalty ONE time. That is not justice.”

49 to 1. Biden’s DOJ should be embarrassed.

Then President Trump stepped up and began by listing off the monsters who Newsom spared.

There were more than 110 child killers, more than 100 rapists who murdered their victims and numerous serial killers.

It was truly unbelievable.

The president made it clear where his administration stands on this issue.

TRUMP: “What these families have endured is beyond imagination.” “Newsom…stole away the only closure those families might ever have.” “He stood with the murderers and the child slayers, but today we say the American people stand with YOU.”

Newsom is going to hate that last line.

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Trump then opened the floor to some of the family members of the victims.

Sandy Friend’s son, Michael Lyons, was 8 years old when he was kidnapped walking home from school in Yuba City in 1996 and murdered.

His killer, Robert Boyd Rhoades, was on death row, until Newsom commuted the sentence.

She didn’t hold back. It was gut-wrenching to listen to.

SANDY FRIEND: “You’ll never understand the unimaginable pain that you’re putting these families through.” “Face me, Governor Newsom. Tell me Michael’s life doesn’t matter.” “Look at his face. He was only eight years old.”

You can hear the pain in her voice. Heartbreaking.

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Marc Klaas’s daughter Polly was 12 when she was kidnapped from a sleepover at her own house in Petaluma in 1993 and murdered. Richard Allen Davis strangled her. He was on death row.

Now Newsom has commuted his sentence.

Newsom even said meeting Polly’s sisters helped him decide. Her dad Marc was FURIOUS.

KLAAS: “Today, I stand before you, outraged.” “This decision was not made by a jury. It was not approved by the voters. It was made by one politician acting alone.”

Newsom made this decision by himself, and now he owns it.

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“MY BROTHER DID NOT DIE IN VAIN!!”

Lt. Jason Davis’s brother, Placer County Detective Michael Davis Jr., was gunned down in Auburn in 2014 by Luis Bracamontes, who also murdered Sacramento County Deputy Danny Oliver.

Like the other family members before him, he called out Newsom right from the DOJ podium.

DAVIS: “And then Gavin Newsom says, guess what? I got your back, inmates. I got your back.” “You know what, Trump’s got our back. Our DOJ today has our back.”

Then he said something you rarely hear.

DAVIS: “As a Christian, I’m called to forgive and I have forgiven the man who murdered my brother. But forgiveness does not eliminate accountability.”

He forgave his brother’s killer, but he still wants him to face justice.

Newsom doesn’t get that.

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“NO MERCY”

After the families were done speaking, President Trump wrapped up the event at DOJ by offering Democrats an olive branch.

But then he drew a line in the sand.

TRUMP: “In the Trump administration, we can find common ground with Democrats on many issues, such as lowering the price of drugs...” “But when it comes to defending the lives and safety of American people, there can be no compromise.” “Law enforcement is not the enemy. The enemy are those who rape and murder our citizens, and they deserve no mercy.”

This was his law and order policy in action, which does not include any mercy for murders.

548 killers got mercy from Newsom. From Trump? NONE.

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That evening, Scott Jennings appeared on CNN and summed up the whole saga brilliantly.

He stunned the Democrats on the panel into silence with a brutal question about Gavin Newsom’s death row commutations.



Chester Turner murdered 14 women and an unborn child in Los Angeles.

Newsom just spared his life.



Jennings asked CNN how the “party of women” explains that one.



Newsom commuted 548 death sentences in California to life without parole, even though California voters previously went to the ballot and chose to KEEP the death penalty.

JENNINGS: “You know, years ago, as Gavin Newsom was becoming governor, California had a proposition on this.”



“It’s just that he was thinking about how he was gonna ultimately lie to the people of California...”

“I think about the case of Chester Turner, murdered 14 women and an unborn child.”



“This is the so-called, supposed party of women?”



“And we are giving special favors for political reasons to people who murder women and do heinous things to women...”



“How is that gonna fly in a political campaign? Other Democrats ought to take him apart over it.”

Newsom wants to be president. Good luck explaining this one to the voters.

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