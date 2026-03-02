Other than two short videos from President Trump over the weekend, the administration had said very little about the conflict in Iran, now known as Operation Epic Fury.

This morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stepped up at the Pentagon and spoke directly to the American people, laying it all out with clarity, force, and unmistakable resolve.

From start to finish, it was one of the most commanding addresses of his career.

Just after 8 a.m. ET, Hegseth took the podium.

He began by framing the mission in stark, uncompromising terms: Operation Epic Fury isn’t the start of a new conflict — it’s the conclusion of a war that has stretched across generations.

“We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump we are finishing it.”

HEGSETH: “Two days ago under the direction and direct orders of Donald J. Trump, the Department of War launched Operation Epic Fury.” “The most lethal, most complex and most precise aerial operation in history.” “For 47 long years the expansionist and Islamist regime in Tehran has waged a savage, one-sided war against America.”

For 47 years, he reminded the room, Iran had waged a one-sided war against the United States — from car bombs in Beirut to rocket attacks on American ships, to roadside bombs in Iraq and Afghanistan funded by Iranian operatives.

“They did not always say it openly, except for death to America, they did it through the blood of our people. Car bombs in Beirut, rocket attacks on ships, murders at our embassy, roadside bombs in Iraq and Afghanistan funded and armed by Iranian Quds Force and IRGC killers.” “My generation of veterans carried names of brothers who never came home, brothers butchered by Iranian-backed roadside bombs and well-armed militias. Thousands of our own.” “We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it.” “Their war on Americans has become our retribution against their Ayatollah and his death cult.”

It took, he stressed, a president willing to put America first to draw the line after decades of Iranian aggression.

“It took the 47th president, a fighter who puts America first, to finally draw the line after 47 years of Iranian belligerence.” “He reminded the world — being an American means something unbreakable. If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on Earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation, and we will kill you.”

That’s when Secretary Hegseth pivoted to the issue at the heart of global concern — Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

He said President Trump drew a line in the sand: radical Islamic regimes cannot have nuclear weapons.

Hegseth was not afraid to call out President Obama by name for his disastrous deal, which nearly allowed Iran to get one.

HEGSETH: “President Trump has also been very consistent, crazy regimes like Iran, hell-bent on prophetic Islamist delusions, cannot have nuclear weapons.” “It’s common sense. Many have said it, it takes guts to enforce it, and our president has guts.” “Iran’s stubborn and self-evident nuclear pursuits, their targeting of global shipping lanes, and their swelling arsenal of ballistic missiles and killer drones were no longer tolerable risks.” “Iran was building powerful missiles and drones to create a conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambition.” “Let me say that again, conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambitions.”

Their missiles and drones were pointed directly at U.S. bases, personnel, and allies.

“Our bases, our people, our allies, in their crosshairs. Iran had a conventional gun to their head, trying to lie their way to a nuclear bomb.” “It almost worked, under Obama and his terrible deal, but not under this president.”

Throughout the address, Secretary Hegseth made it clear that this operation was inevitable.

He laid out how Iran was given every chance, every opportuniy for diplomacy — but their arrogance led them straight to war.

And because of that, now he referred to them as the “former regime.”

The Secretary said this went all the way back to last June, when Iran was struck the first time.

HEGSETH: “Last June, Operation Midnight Hammer obliterated their nuclear program to rubble.” “Afterward, we told them plainly, that’s it, now make a deal.” “They arrogantly refused.” “We said, we build it and we’ll stop you again, this time far worse.”

Diplomacy had been offered repeatedly. The U.S., under Trump, had bent over backward to avoid war. Hegseth named names — Rubio, Kushner, Steve Witkoff — recounting how serious, repeated attempts at peace were spurned.

“President Trump, Secretary Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner — they bent over backwards for real diplomacy, offering pathway after pathway to peace.” “I watched it. I was there. They tried over and over and over again at earnest attempts at peace.” “The former regime had every chance to make a peaceful and sensible deal.” “But Tehran was not negotiating. They were stalling, buying time to reload their missile stockpiles and restart their nuclear ambitions.” “Their goal: hold us hostage. Threaten our forces. Test our resolve. They chose war—and now they will face the consequences.”

That’s when Secretary Hegseth turned to the rumors swirling around about the operation.

In one minute flat, he shattered the media narrative that the operation in Iran is a “forever war” — and called out allies and the political left for their pearl-clutching.

This was a direct shot at both media pundits and alarmist allies, who have been too weak and scared to offer their support.

HEGSETH: “To the media outlets and political left screaming endless wars — stop.” “This is not Iraq, this is not endless. I was there for both.” “Our generation knows better, and so does this president.” “He called the last 20 years of nation-building wars ‘dumb,’ and he’s right. This is the opposite.”

Secretary Hegseth said that his mission had clear objectives that can be achieved quickly.

“This operation is a clear, devastating, decisive mission. Destroy the missile threat, destroy the navy, no nukes.” “Israel has a clear mission as well, for which we are grateful.” “As we’ve said from the beginning, capable partners are good partners.” “Unlike so many traditional allies who wring their hands and clutch their pearls, hemming and hawing about the use of force.” “America, regardless of what so-called international institutions say, is unleashing the most lethal and precise air power campaign in history.”

This was the moment that elevated the briefing into history. Win or lose, these words will be remembered for generations.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth dedicated the final two minutes of his address to speak directly to the American warriors on the front lines in Iran — “This is your moment.”

HEGSETH: “Let me speak straight to you, the joint force, our warriors on the front line.” “This is your moment, this is the generational turning point America has waited for since 1979 and since the rudderless wars of hubris my generation, our generation endured.”

He shot a glance at the cameras, cutting through the noise.

“Don’t listen to the noise, just stay focused, our commander-in-chief is steady at the wheel.” “We face a determined enemy. You are better.” “But we must prove it every single day.”

He spoke not as a spokesman for policy, but as a mentor, as a real leader.

“History doesn’t care if we’re tired, if we’re scared, or if the fight feels big. It demands warriors who rise anyway.” “Peace through strength, the warrior ethos, lethality, unity of purpose — those are not slogans, they’re the beating heart of what it means to wear the uniform. That uniform.” “You think clearly under fire, you act decisively in chaos, you uphold the Constitution, and you uphold our country without hesitation.” “We are not defenders anymore; we are warriors trained to kill the enemy and break their will.”

The speech ended on a note of solemn but fierce resolve.

“History is watching. Be the force you swore an oath to be: focused, disciplined, lethal, and unbreakable.” “We will finish this on America-first conditions of President Trump’s choosing, nobody else’s, as it should be.” “And know this above all: President Trump and I have your back. Always.” “Through fire, through criticism, through fake news, through everything, we unleash you because you are the best, most powerful, most lethal fighting force the world has ever seen.” “May Almighty God watch over you, and may His providential arms of protection extend over you.” “Godspeed, warriors. Keep going.”

Powerful.

By the time Hegseth stepped away from the podium, the message was unmistakable — Operation Epic Fury was no half-measure.

This was the culmination of decades of Iranian aggression, met with American precision and resolve.

For those on the front lines, it was a charge to rise and to carry the full weight of American power into the field.

For the rest of the country, it was a reminder that even in the face of threats and chaos, this administration would act decisively, unflinchingly, and on its own terms.

No apologies.

