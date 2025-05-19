Hegseth Unveils Military Reset: Peace Through Strength, America First
The Pentagon’s new mission marks the end of forever wars—but one question about Afghanistan forced a stunning revelation.
The conversation started with clarity, not slogans.
At the Pentagon, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth sat down with Will Cain and laid out the new doctrine guiding America’s military reset. No ambiguity, no hedging—just three objectives that define the mission.
“Three clear goals: We hammer it home every day, every speech,” he said.
“Restore the warrior e…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.