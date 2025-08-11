Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Overton's avatar
Overton
4d

It seems like Substack is having problems pulling up the correct promotion links within articles.

Here is the direct link for anyone that would like to subscribe for a yearly membership at the 50% off discount:

https://www.overtonnews.com/subscribe?coupon=185ee6e6

Thank you for your support!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
STH's avatar
STH
3d

Do Seattle next!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture