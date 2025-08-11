He just called in the CAVALRY.

For FAR too long, violent crime has been allowed to fester in once-great American cities.

That ENDS TODAY—starting in D.C. President Trump stood in the White House briefing room and dropped a NUKE on pro-crime Democrat cities:

He’s invoking the D.C. Home Rule Act to take DIRECT federal control of the Metropolitan Police Department and deploying the NATIONAL GUARD to the streets to SQUASH criminals and protect law-abiding citizens.

“This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capital back.”

It was a rare sight.

The President of the United States, standing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House first thing on a Monday morning, flanked by top members of his cabinet.

That alone signaled something BIG was about to drop.

Alongside President Trump were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and other high-profile officials.

Trump wasted no time. He declared for all of the media to hear:

"This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we're going to take our capital back."

The president announced that he would be invoking the D.C. Home Rule Act to place the Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control...an unprecedented move to crack down on crime in the nation’s capital.

“And we’re here for a very serious purpose. Very serious purpose. Something’s out of control. But we’re going to put it in control very quickly, like we did on the southern border.”

“I’m announcing a HISTORIC action to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse.”

“We’re taking it back under the authority vested in me as the President of the United States, I’m officially invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act. And placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control.”

Trump isn’t messing around on crime. No more third-world cities in America.

That all ENDS today.

But the president made clear this was only the beginning.

In addition to federalizing the D.C. police, Trump revealed he was deploying the National Guard to the streets—pointing out that D.C.’s crime rates now surpass those of cities infamous for violence.

It was beyond shameful for an American city.

“In addition, I’m deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order and public safety in Washington, D.C., and they’re going to be allowed to do their job properly.”

Then came the numbers.

“Now, the murder rate in Washington today is higher than that of Bogota, Colombia, Mexico City—some of the places that you hear about as being the worst places on Earth, much higher. This is much higher.”

“The number of car thefts has doubled over the past five years, and the number of carjackings has more than tripled.” “Murders in 2023 reached the highest rate, probably ever. They say 25 years, but they don’t know what that means because it just goes back 25 years, can’t be worse.”

“Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged out maniacs and homeless people. And we’re not going to let it happen anymore. We’re not going to take it.”

No more would the federal government sit on the sidelines and watch their own backyard burn to the ground. It was time to take back the capital.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth followed with a clear message to the troops headed for the capital:

“Be TOUGH, be STRONG. We’re right behind you.”

It was pure FIRE from the SecDef.

He was laying down the law on crime-ridden Democrat cities and backing the president up with the military might to actually do it.

He confirmed that at Trump’s direction, the D.C. National Guard had already mobilized.

“You will see them flowing into the streets of Washington in the coming week,” Hegseth said, adding that more units were ready if needed, including specialized teams.

He pointed to the military’s track record at the southern border, where “defense zones” guarded by 10,000 troops have seen “ZERO illegal crossings.”

After years of protecting other nations’ borders, Hegseth said, “It’s about time we protect our own.”

“We will work alongside all DC police and federal law enforcement to ensure this city is safe, this city is beautiful,” he said.

“And my message to the National Guard and federal law enforcement in Washington is: We have your back as well. Be tough, be strong. We’re right behind you.”

Then came one of the most powerful moments of the morning.

Judge Jeanine Pirro, now serving as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, took DIRECT aim at the city’s broken justice system.

She’s a fighter.

“We all want the same thing. We all want a safe city. We want a safe capital. We want to be able to bring our families here. We want to be able to come and enjoy the history that makes this place great. And unfortunately, we are not in that position right now.”

Pirro thanked Trump for “taking the step that we need right now to make criminals understand that they are not going to get away with it anymore.”

“I see too much violent crime being committed by young punks who think that they can get together in gangs and crews and beat the hell out of you or anyone else. They don’t care where they are. They can be in Dupont Circle, but they know that we can’t touch them.”

“Why? Because the laws are weak. I can’t touch you if you’re 14, 15, 16, 17 years old and you have a gun.”

This problem is not unique to Washington, it is happening all across the country in Democrat jurisdictions.

She shared one example that stuck with her.

“I convict someone of shooting another person with an illegal gun on a public bus in the chest, intent to kill. I convict him. And you know what the judge gives him? Probation. Says you should go to college.”

“We need to go after the D.C. Council and their absurd laws. We need to get rid of this concept of no cash bail. We need to recognize that the people who matter are the law-abiding citizens. And it starts today.”

“But it’s not going to end today because the president is going to do everything we need to do to make sure that these emboldened criminals understand, we see you. We’re watching you, and we’re going to change the law to catch you.”

Pirro slammed the revolving door for juvenile offenders.

“They go to family court and they get to do yoga and arts and crafts.”

“Enough! It changes TODAY.”

Finally, someone was shedding light on the real issue that allows crime to metastasize in American cities.

Toward the end of the press conference, White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf stepped forward with the details everyone in the room had been waiting for—the exact executive actions President Trump had signed just minutes earlier in the Oval Office.

These weren’t symbolic gestures for political points.

They were concrete, HISTORIC moves to put Washington, D.C., back under American control.

Scharf made sure the press understood just how sweeping the change would be.

“The first of these was an executive order—invoking his powers under Section 40 of the Home Rule Act to take federal control of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.”

The second action was equally forceful.

“The second major executive action—was a presidential memorandum directing the Secretary of Defense to utilize the National Guard to address the conditions we see on our streets here in D.C. It also authorized the Secretary of Defense to work with state governors to utilize their National Guard units, if necessary.”

These orders were the operational green light for a federal crackdown on the lawlessness gripping the capital, and for that matter, the nation.

“These are bold, decisive steps intended to combat the out-of-control crime conditions we’ve seen on D.C. streets for far too long. And I, for one, am deeply proud to be in an administration that’s finally coming to terms with these issues.”

It’s truly disgraceful what’s been allowed to go on in America’s capital and now, for the first time, an American president is taking a stand against the criminals.

