Trump and Putin finally met face-to-face in Anchorage.

Three hours behind closed doors.

And a while the media SCOFFED at his efforts, the dealmaker in chief is now one step closer to PERMANENT PEACE.

Then came Putin's statement that set the media on FIRE:

“Today, when President Trump was saying that if he was the president back then, there would be no war—and I’m quite sure that it would indeed be so. I can confirm that.”

It had been weeks of buildup.

Would there be a meeting? And if there was, would it lead to peace?

That uncertainty was broken just after 11AM in Anchorage, Alaska.

At Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, cameras captured a surreal image: two presidential planes parked side by side on the tarmac, doors open, waiting.

The the tension unmistakable.

Then, movement.

President Trump emerged first from Air Force One, descending the stairs alone, determined to be on the ground before his Russian counterpart arrived.

Both leaders walked without aides. No entourage. Just the two of them.

Moments later, the handshake.

President Trump greeted President Putin on the tarmac.

Remember, just days earlier, he had said he’d know within minutes whether Putin was serious about peace.

They exchanged a few words, walked together across the red carpet, and paused briefly for a photo op.

But what came next wasn’t on any official schedule.

The serene moment was shattered by the roar of thunder overhead.

B2 Stealth Bombers and F-22 fighter jets tore through the skies above Anchorage.

There was no storm, just the sound of raw power echoing above the runway.

A show of strength. A subtle reminder of who’s in charge.

Welcome to America, Vladimir.

The two men climbed into “The Beast” and drove off together, without their teams. Just the two of them.

Whatever happened in that car, it stayed in that car.

That was the last time reporters would see the pair in public…for a while, at least.

Later, Fox News captured a fleeting glimpse inside the private meeting room.

It was brief, but telling.

President Trump sat at the head of the table, flanked by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Across from them, President Putin.

Behind them, a banner read: “Pursuing Peace — Alaska 2025.”

Then, chaos.

Reporters shouted questions at Putin as they were rushed out of the room, like a pack of howling banshees.

It would be the only footage of the two leaders inside the room where the agreements were formed.

For nearly three hours, the world waited.

The media camped outside, uncertain what was unfolding behind those closed doors. Speculation ran wild.

Was the long meeting a sign of trouble…or progress?

Just after 2PM, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins broke in with an update.

Reporters were now being told to take their seats inside the press room.

“It seems like maybe they are potentially skipping lunch, Anderson. We’re still waiting to find out.”

She noted that members of the Russian delegation were already seated in the front row.

Just over her shoulder, some of Trump’s top aides had arrived.

“All eyes now are on whether the two leaders emerge together,” she added.

“Because President Trump made it clear—if they come out side by side, that’s a sign things went well.”

Roughly thirty minutes later, it happened.

President Trump and President Putin stepped onto the stage…together.

Putin spoke first.

He began with a word of thanks to Trump, then drifted briefly into a history of Russian-Alaskan relations, as only Putin would.

But he quickly got to the point.

He said progress had been made. An agreement of some kind had been reached. And without Trump, he added, none of it would have been possible.

“I would like to thank President Trump for our joint work, for the well-wishing and trustworthy tone of our conversation,” he said.

He praised Trump’s clarity, saying the U.S. president “sincerely cares about the prosperity of his nation,” while still recognizing Russia’s own national interests.

Putin said the day’s talks could serve as a starting point…not just for Ukraine, but for rebuilding practical, ‘businesslike’ relations between Russia and the United States.

Then came a jab at the Biden administration.

He recalled warning America in 2022 that things were spiraling toward a point of no return. His warning, he said, was ignored.

“I said it quite directly back then that it’s a big mistake.”

Then came the moment that would make headlines around the world and INFURIATE the mainstream media.

“Today, when President Trump was saying that if he was the president back then, there would be no war—and I’m quite sure that it would indeed be so. I can confirm that.”

It was a public validation of something Trump had been saying for years.

Putin ended on a hopeful note.

“I think that overall, me and President Trump have built a very good, businesslike and trustworthy contact. And I have every reason to believe that moving down this path, we can come—to the end of the conflict in Ukraine.”

Then it was Trump’s turn.

He spoke calmly, cautiously, choosing every word with care, mindful to not get ahead of the deal.

“I will say I believe we had a very productive meeting,” he began.

He said they had agreed on many points…most, in fact. But a few major issues remained unresolved.

“There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them I would say, a couple of big ones that we haven’t quite gotten there but we’ve made some headway.”

Then came the Trumpian line:

“There’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

He outlined the next steps: calls to NATO, outreach to President Zelensky, and consultations with European leaders.

“We’re going to try to get this over with.” “We really made some great progress today. I have always had a fantastic relationship with President Putin—with Vladimir.”

He didn’t give the media much to work with.

He didn’t reveal specifics, but reiterated that the meeting had been “extremely productive,” before summing it all up at a high level.

“So, just to put it very quickly, I’m going to start making a few phone calls and tell them what happened,” Trump said.

“We had an extremely productive meeting and many points were agreed to.” “There are just very few that are left. Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant.”

But he ended on a clear message of hope.

“We have a very good chance of getting there—we didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there.” “We’re going to stop really five, six, seven thousand—thousands of people a week from being killed.” “President Putin wants to see that as much as I do. So, again, Mr. President, I would like to thank you very much.”

No questions were taken. The two men walked off stage.

The press was left with guesses.

Hours later, President Trump appeared on Sean Hannity’s show to discuss the summit.

But even on Fox, Trump kept his cards close to his chest, without revealing or expanding too much on the vagaries of the proposed agreement.

After their “very good” meeting, he said they “agreed on a lot of points.”

He was in dealmaking mode and he was not about to jeopardize what will likely go down as his biggest deal of all time.

However, he did reveal what drives his talks with Putin.

“I want to see people stop dying—in Ukraine, and that’s what’s happening.”

He added: “I was very happy to hear him say if I was president that war never would have happened.”

However there was one major piece of breaking news that came from his interview with Hannity.

It was BIG.

Trump confirmed that a second meeting between Zelensky and Putin is in the works.

After his “extensive” 3-hour meeting with Putin, Trump told Hannity:

“Now it’s really up to President Zelensky to get it done.”

He also added that European nations “have to get involved a little bit,” but stressed, “It is up to President Zelensky.”

Trump said the plan is to set up a meeting between Zelensky, Putin — “and myself, I guess.”

It was all a part of the plan, and Trump revealed that he had gotten to the second stage of the process in ending this war.

At around 3AM, the President touched back down in Washington, D.C. after a 20-hour day of flying, meetings, interviews, and high-stakes diplomacy…all in the pursuit of peace.

He disembarked from Air Force One, walking down the long staircase under the stillness of a dark early morning sky.

It was a HISTORIC image.

It symbolizes a president who doesn’t quit. A man who keeps going when the rest of the world is asleep.

While the mockingbird media scoffed at him for not sealing the deal in Alaska, he was still working—still fighting—to prove them wrong.

The world moved one step closer to peace, because of one man’s resolve.

But he was not going to bed.

Just a couple of hours later, at 4:46 AM ET, Trump posted to Truth Social.

He wasn’t finished, he was about a drop a bombshell.

“A great and very successful day in Alaska!”

He said the meeting with Putin had gone well, as did a late-night phone call with President Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

But this wasn’t going to be a fragile ceasefire, he said. This was bigger than that.

“It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”

Then came the next big development.

“President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

While pundits picked apart soundbites, Trump was moving the pieces into place.

Quietly. Deliberately. Relentlessly.

This is what a peacemaker looks like.

He’s done it before. He even wrote the manual.

The Art of the Deal.

