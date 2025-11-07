For the first time in six years—and marking the first official visit of President Trump’s second term—Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was reunited with Trump at the White House.

The populist conservative leader has long been a target of the left, the media, and EU globalists for his uncompromising stances on immigration and protecting Hungarian sovereignty.

But with both Hungarian and American media present, Orbán dropped remarks that the elites are sure to hate.

Just before 12:30 PM, President Trump stepped outside the White House to greet Orbán personally.

The two exchanged handshakes and smiles as media cameras snapped away, giving a clear signal of their strong rapport and friendship.

A reporter called out: “President Trump, sir, any chance you’ll meet with Putin in Budapest at some point?”

Trump didn’t hesitate: “There’s always a chance. A very good chance.”

Once inside the Cabinet Room, Orbán opened with a blunt rebuke of the Biden administration, framing his visit as a reset for U.S.–Hungary relations.

Orbán directly called out the Democrats for destroying bilateral ties between them.

It was a shot across the bow to elites who ran the Biden White House.

“Thank you for the invitation. It’s good to see you, the President, back to the White House, and good to be back after 6 years.”



“The reason why we are here [is] to open a new chapter between the bilateral relations of the United States and Hungary, basically because during the Democrat administration, everything was ruined.”



“So after you’re leaving president everything was basically broke [broken], ruined, canceled.”



“A lot of harm done by the previous administration.”

He praised Trump for repairing that damage in just ten months, crediting the president with restoring Hungary’s relationship with the United States.

According to Orbán, their work together opens the door for what he described as a “golden age” in bilateral relations—a stark contrast to the previous administration’s “ruined” policies.

“In the last 10 months, president, what have you have done, we are very much grateful for that. You restored the old level of the relationship.”



“You repaired what was done badly by the previous administration, so now we are [in] quite a good position to open up a new chapter.”



“Let’s say a ‘golden age’ between United States and Hungary.”

Trump smiled back, admiration clear for his friend.

When the floor opened for questions, Trump told a Hungarian reporter that Orbán stood apart from every other European leader — especially on immigration.

Europe “made tremendous mistakes,” he said, and Orbán was the only one who didn’t follow them off the cliff.

When asked about Europe’s future under leaders like Orbán who stand up to EU globalists, Trump said:

“The fact is that he’s a great leader and he’s respected all over.” “Not necessarily liked by some of the leaders, but you know, those leaders have proven to be wrong.”

“If you look at his stance on immigration and other things, you know, if you look at Europe, they’ve made tremendous mistakes on immigration. It’s really hurting them very badly.” “He has not made a mistake on immigration so, he’s respected by everybody. He’s liked by some.”

“And I can tell you, I like and respect, I’m a double. I like and respect him and that’s the way Hungary is being led. They’re being led properly and that’s why he’s going to be very successful in his upcoming election.”

Orbán then followed up, clarifying something a Hungarian reporter said about his government — and dropping a line that will send the media and EU bureaucrats into full meltdown.

He declared that Hungary is the only government in Europe that openly identifies as Christian.

“I would like to be clear as much as we can. We are the only, only government in Europe, which considers itself as a modern Christian government.” “All the other governments in Europe are basically liberal, leftist governments.” “So we try to do something from 2010, which is different from what the others are doing, even at the philosophical level, and at the practice as well, just as the president described it like migration.” “So we are kind of a special island of difference in a liberal ocean in Europe.” “And we consider ourselves as a modern Christian government. That’s the proper category to describe what we are doing.”

Orbán’s message in Washington was unmistakable.

Hungary will continue charting its own course, rooted in Christianity and national sovereignty, even if the rest of Europe heads in the opposite direction.

The small nation will not succumb to globalist pressures from EU leaders in Brussels.

Trump made his own position equally clear.

Under his leadership, the United States is prepared to stand with Hungary as it does so, unlike the last administration.

