Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marsha McClary's avatar
Marsha McClary
15h

I’ve become quite impressed with Hungary and putting it on the bucket list to travel there soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Curious and Concerned's avatar
Curious and Concerned
15h

I listened to an in depth interview of Orban a couple of years ago. I was quite impressed with him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture