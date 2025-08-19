Peace is now within reach—because one man REFUSES to quit.

The last Trump–Zelenskyy meeting ended in FIREWORKS.

But today, EVERYTHING changed.

Fresh off his historic summit with Putin in Alaska, Trump welcomed Zelenskyy to the White House—which ended in a move that could finally STOP the KILLING for good.

The last meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy famously ended in a BLOW UP.

It was bad.

But today, when President Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, the tone was entirely different.

President Trump had just returned from a historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where the first step toward peace had been laid.

He now had to get Zelenskyy on board. The world was watching to see what would happen next.

At around 1PM, President Trump greeted his Ukrainian counterpart outside the White House.

This time, Zelenskyy was wearing a suit. The two smiled as they shook hands.

When a reporter asked Trump what message he had for the people of Ukraine, he replied without hesitation:

“We love them!”

From the start, it was clear…this was a different atmosphere.

The leaders then walked into the White House together.

Peace talks were officially moving forward, and Trump hinted that the next step could be a trilateral meeting with Putin to finalize the deal.

Shortly after, the press was invited into the Oval Office.

Trump, Zelenskyy, and Vice President JD Vance were seated in the exact same spots as their contentious meeting back in February.

Trump broke the ice by thanking Zelenskyy for making the trip to Washington.

Then came the update.

“We have had a lot of good discussions, a lot of good talks,” Trump said.

“I think progress is being made, very substantial progress in many ways.”

Referencing the Alaska summit, he added, “We had a good meeting, as you know, just a short while ago with the president of Russia.”

“I think there is a possibility that something could come out of it, and today’s meeting is very important.”

His tone was notably optimistic.

Something had shifted.

When it was his turn to speak, President Zelenskyy thanked Trump directly for the personal role he was playing in trying to end the war.

“If I can, first of all, thank you for your invitation and thank you for very much for your efforts, personal efforts, to stop killings and stop this war. Thank you.”

His tone was respectful and sincere.

Entirely different from the more combative posture he’d taken during their last meeting.

Then he handed Trump a letter from his wife to give to First Lady Melania Trump—thanking her for asking Putin to release the kidnapped Ukrainian children.

“Using this opportunity, many thanks to your wife, First Lady of the United States. She sent a letter to Putin about our children, abducted children and my wife—First Lady of Ukraine, she gave the letter. It’s not to you, to your wife.”

When the meeting opened for questions, a lighthearted moment stole the show.

The same reporter who roasted Zelenskyy last time for not wearing a suit, told him he looked “fabulous” today.

Brian Glenn from Real America’s Voice, interjected:

“President Zelenskyy, you look FABULOUS in that suit!”

Trump immediately jumped in, making sure that Zelenskyy remembered the last encounter:

“I said the same thing! Isn’t that nice? That’s the one that attacked you last time.”

But this time, Zelenskyy got his revenge.

“I remember that. But you are in the same suit.”

[Press pool erupts in laughter]

“You see, I changed, you are not.”

He was a great sport about the whole thing, and the vibe was clearly different in the room this time.

As the Oval Office meeting came to an end, Trump doubled down on his solitary goal. This is what he truly cares about.

“I want to get the war STOPPED, very important.”

A reporter asked if there was anything from his meeting with Putin in Alaska that had left him disappointed.

Trump paused for a momen—then dropped a MAJOR hint as to what would be coming next.

Putin was expecting a call.

“He’s expecting my call when we’re finished with this meeting.”

Trump was preparing to reach out directly to the Russian leader to arrange a trilateral meeting with both Putin and Zelenskyy.

If it happened and if it went well, Trump said there was “a good chance” they could bring the war to a full and final end.

The stakes were rising by the hour.

After the media was ushered out, Trump and Zelenskyy joined other European leaders in the White House state dining room for a closed-door discussion.

A short while later, they reemerged. This time for a formal photo op in the Cross Hall.

It was a pretty powerful image.

President Trump stood at the center, flanked by Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The rest of the delegation lined up on either side.

If the war ends, this moment will become part of history.

A visual record of one man bringing the world’s leaders together to try and end the killing.

The group then moved into the East Room for a multilateral summit.

Trump took the lead, sitting down with Zelenskyy and a host of EU officials.

He thanked everyone for joining in his efforts.

He opened by calling the day “very successful.”

He confirmed what many had suspected….he had already spoken with Putin and planned to follow up again after the White House talks concluded.

“We’re going to try to work out a tri-lat after that and see if we can get it finished.”

The urgency was clear from the president.

“Put this to sleep!” “Because this is—not since the Second World War has there been anything like this.”

As the leaders each took turns addressing the situation, one moment stood out from the rest.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte looked directly at Trump and said what no mainstream outlet has dared to admit.

“I really want to thank you, president of the United States, dear Donald, for the fact that you, as I said before, BROKE the deadlock, basically with president Putin by starting that dialog.”

He continued, pointing to Trump’s early effort that started back in February.

“I think it was in February that you had the first phone call. And from there, we are now where we are today and that is, I think we play this well, we could END this.”

It was a stunning admission from NATO’s top official, acknowledging that Trump had opened the door to peace.

Without him, the killing would continue without an end in sight.

It was in DIRECT opposition the media’s only narrative left to spin on the Ukraine war.

After the multilateral session ended, the leaders met once more behind closed doors, this time in the Oval Office.

The press waited outside for hours.

Then, just after 6PM, Trump broke the silence with a post to Truth Social.

And this one was BIG. It was all about to come together.

He opened with a full recap of who was in the room:

“I had a very good meeting with distinguished guests, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, in the White House, which ended in a further meeting in the Oval Office.”

Then he made something clear.

“During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America.”

In other words, there would be no deal without real protections in place.

But then he dropped the announcement the world had been waiting for.

“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy.”

A direct meeting between the two war-time leaders was now officially in the works—set to take place within two weeks.

And if that meeting goes well?

“After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years.”

Plans are already moving behind the scenes.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are leading the coordination effort.

“Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, are coordinating with Russia and Ukraine. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Step by step, inch by inch, President Trump is pulling both sides closer.

What seemed impossible just weeks ago now feels within reach. The world is closer to peace because one man refuses to stop.

It is an amazing feat to witness from the sidelines.

