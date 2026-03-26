President Trump and his Cabinet convened for their first full Cabinet meeting since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, and the room was electric.

With the Iranian regime on its knees, the session offered rare insight into how the administration sees the conflict and where it is headed—details the mainstream media hasn’t been willing to cover.

Here are the top moments from the meeting that you won’t see covered in the MSM.

Before diving into Iran, Trump welcomed his newest Cabinet member, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and the room erupted in applause.

TRUMP: “Thank you to the incredible members of my cabinet. They’re doing a phenomenal job.” “Everyone agrees to that, including our newest member, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. Thank you, Mark!”

[Applause]

Trump praised Mullin’s effectiveness as a Senator and wished him luck in his new role.

“We all know him very well. He was a very popular Senator, a very effective Senator.” “Effective probably being the more important word. JD, don’t you think?”

VANCE: “Yes, sir.”

TRUMP: “We wish you a lot of luck. I think you will do fantastically well. Congratulations.”

The tone in the room shifted.

With the formalities out of the way, Trump turned directly to Iran — and immediately dropped one of the most important takeaways of the entire meeting.

It was a bombshell.

According to Trump, the regime is desperate to make a deal, despite media narratives suggesting otherwise.

Trump stunned the cameras in the Cabinet Room — declaring that Iran is begging to make a deal.

TRUMP: “The Iranian regime is now admitting to itself that they have been decisively defeated.” “They’re saying to people, this is a disaster. They know it.” “That’s why they are talking to us. They wouldn’t talk otherwise.”

He reiterated that U.S. military pressure has already forced the regime into a corner.

“They are talking to us because they have a disaster on their hands. They’re defeated. They can’t make a comeback.”

“We are free to roam over their cities and towns and destroy all of their crazy nuclear weapons and missiles and drones that they are building. We’re doing that.” “They now have a chance to make a deal, but that’s up to them.”

Trump dismissed the media narrative that Iran would not negotiate, calling it false, and made it clear that the administration would see if a constructive deal could be reached.

“They’ll tell you we are not negotiating. We will not negotiate.” “Of course they are negotiating. They have been OBLITERATED.” “Who wouldn’t negotiate? They are BEGGING to make a deal.” “We’ll see if we can make the right deal.”

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Vice President JD Vance took a moment to reiterate the historic importance of the operation.

He framed it not only as a defense of the United States but as a moral imperative: ensuring that dangerous actors never gain nuclear weapons.

VANCE: “That is the most important American national security objective that exists for any administration at any time, is you don’t want the worst people in the world to have a nuclear weapon.”



“That’s WHY the president is doing this. That’s why the president cares so much about this particular issue.”

Vance then delivered a powerful Easter message to American troops overseas and to Christians observing Holy Week, offering blessings and gratitude for their service.

“But the last thing I’ll say before I turn it over to Marco is I’m very mindful, of course, that we have a lot of folks overseas fighting very ably for the United States of America.”

He tied that into the timing — Holy Week — and made it personal.

“I know Pete and the whole team, we’re very proud of them, but they’re fighting at a time where we’re about to enter as Christians the most important week of the Christian calendar.” “The holy week that celebrates the return of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem.” “And so I would say all of my fellow American Christians, but particularly those serving in the Gulf, that I wish you all a very blessed Easter.” “A very blessed holy week, and we continue to stand behind you, and continue to support you every step of the way.”

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When it was Secretary Marco Rubio’s turn to speak, he did not disappoint.

Rubio delivered a two-minute masterclass on the threat of the Iranian regime — and why President Trump is the FIRST president to do something about it.

RUBIO: “And other presidents had an opportunity to do something about it.” “And they all warned about how Iran was dangerous, but they refused to act.” “And this president is not someone that’s going to refuse to act.” “He’s not going to leave a danger like this in place. He’s going to address it, And that is what he is doing.”

Rubio returned to the very fundamentals of radical ethos of the Iranian regime, which was the entire reason for the operation in the first place.

“From the very first night of this operation, the president made it very clear, people like this — and what I’m talking about is not the people of Iran, the people that run this country — are radical Shia clerics.” “These are religious fanatics.” “Look what they are doing now at their weakest point…this is the weakest Iran has ever been…and look at what they’re doing.” “They’re attacking embassies, embassies! They’re attacking hotels.” “Imagine what these people would do if they had a nuclear weapon? That is an unacceptable risk for the world.”

Rubio then broadened the horizons and made it clear that President Trump’s actions are not only protecting the American people — he is safeguarding the entire world by finally addressing the threat.

“By the way, the president is not just doing a favor to the United States and to our people. This is for the world.” “He defined very clearly on the first night of this operation what the goal was.”

Rubio outlined concrete milestones already achieved: Iran’s navy weakened, missile capabilities targeted, and weapons factories neutralized.

“We were going to destroy Iran’s navy, and that is happening.” “We were going to destroy their missile launching capabilities. We’re well on our way to achieving that goal.” “We were going to destroy the factories so they couldn’t make more missiles and more drones. And that is moving forward.” “Every single objective the president clearly laid out on the first night of this operation is being effectuated.”

“This has been an incredibly successful operation.”

“Every day, it may not get covered because, you know, unlike them, we’re not bombing embassies and hotels. We’re hitting military targets.” “But every day, the Department of War lets the drummer get wicked over every portion of Iran that has these military capabilities, and the results are going to bear fruit for the world.” “The world is going to be a safer and a better place when President Trump’s mission here is achieved.”

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That’s when Special Envoy Steve Witkoff spoke. This is the man on the front lines, negotiating with the regime on behalf of the Trump administration.

Witkoff shared his own insights from the diplomatic front.

Behind closed doors, he reported, a 15-point peace framework is already in circulation, mediated by Pakistan.

WITKOFF: “Against that backdrop and our compelling military successes in Epic Fury, we have had multiple reach outs from the region and others who want to play a role in ending this conflict peacefully.” “I can report to you today that we have, along with your foreign policy team, presented a 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal.” “This has been circulated through the Pakistani government acting as the mediator.” “And this has resulted in strong and positive messaging and talks, as you just indicated to the press.”

Early signals suggest the Iranian regime may be receptive to proposals, though Witkoff stressed confidentiality.

“But these are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and you have directed us to maintain confidentiality on the specific terms and not negotiate through the news media, as others do.” “I can say this, we will see where things lead and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them other than more death and destruction.” “We have strong signs that this is a possibility.”

Witkoff also said that none of this would be possible without President Trump’s steadfast policy of peace through strength.

“And if a deal happens, it will be great for the country of Iran, for the entire region and the world at large.” “Your policy of peace through strength is the most effective tool for a diplomatic resolution here, just as it was an effective tool in each and every one of the other conflicts you settled in your first year.” “Iran is looking for an off ramp following your powerful threat on Saturday. Your indications that you are willing to listen to peace proposals have been well received.” “You have instructed us that your preference is always peace, and that we should make that our priority.” “We have delivered that message, sir, along with the 15 points for peace.”

He closed with one of the most ominous lines yet to the regime:

“Finally, we have told Iran one last thing, DON’T miscalculate again.”

When Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spoke, he aimed both barrels directly at the media and their abysmal reporting on the conflict. Hegseth delivered one of the most decisive and brutal media takedowns of President Trump’s second term.

For two straight minutes, Hegseth obliterated the MSM for refusing to report the truth on Operation Epic Fury.

HEGSETH: “This is stuff for legacy. Mr. President, you are acting now to ensure future generations do not have to live under the threat of a nuclear armed Iran.”

Then he contrasted that with how the story is being told publicly.

“However, you wouldn’t know it if you listened to the dishonest hate-Trump media, as you referenced.” “The folks here in the room, these cameras, they have a choice. You’re either informing the American people of the truth or you’re not.”

He pulled the conversation down to the ground level — where the operation is actually happening.

“Because I hear it from my people every day. Behind every headline you write, there’s a helicopter crew in the air; behind every news banner, there’s a battalion on the move; behind every fake news story, there’s an F-35 pilot executing a dangerous mission.”

His message was direct.

“My message to the media is get it right.”

“This actually isn’t something new to me. Maybe a young guy, Mr. President, but I’m not a rookie in this realm.”

Then he addressed the comparison everyone keeps making. But unlike the Iraq War, Operation Epic Fury is already an immediate success.

“In 2007, I helped lead the surge, the public fight for the Iraq surge. Stood and watched people stand in the Senate and declare the war is lost, before it even started.” “Who was that? It was Harry Reid, that was the Democrats and the media working hand in glove.” “Back then, it was three years into a war. Now we’re three weeks into an operation.” “But see, unlike Iraq, this isn’t a tie. This is not parity. This is not chaos.” “This is success. Pure American success, on plan and as the president said, ahead of pace.”

He backed it up with specifics.

“Over 10,000 enemy targets destroyed, over — over 150 naval vessels sunk, underground facilities destroyed, their defense industrial base in shambles.” “And overnight, not only did they not have a navy, Mr. President, they no longer have a navy commander. IRGC’s navy commander was killed overnight in operation.” “So no navy, no navy leader.”

Then he flipped the criticism back onto the media.

“Here’s the thing about the media, though.” “If President Trump had not acted, you’d be screaming, why not?!” “And now that he has taken decisive action, you’re asking, why did you?” “It’s the same old tired playbook — TDS in your DNA.” “But the hardworking, God-fearing patriotic Americans out there know better.”

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Finally, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed what a lot of Americans are actually worried about — the economy.

Bessent calmed the nerves of an anxious nation in the middle of an armed conflict.

His message was simple: short-term pain, long-term stability.

BESSENT: “Democrats underestimate the will of the American people — short-term volatility for 50 years of safety that we are going to have on the other side of this!”

He pointed to energy and inflation concerns as temporary — while emphasizing that dismantling Iran’s financial networks is already underway.

And I believe energy prices will be lower, inflation will be lower, before we had the appearance of security, which is not real security. Now the American people and the world will have absolute security.”

“Through your maximum pressure campaign, Treasury has worked to uncover all financial lifelines through the regime and cut them off.”

By the end of the meeting, the message was unmistakable to anyone who was listening.

The Trump administration is acting decisively, combining military power, diplomatic leverage, and economic pressure to ensure that Iran cannot recover or pose future threats.

Operation Epic Fury is not a tentative strike — it is a full-scale, carefully executed campaign designed to protect Americans for decades to come.

The room left the Cabinet Room with the sense that history was in the making, and that the administration’s approach would be remembered long after the negative headlines have faded.

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