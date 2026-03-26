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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
29m

Awesome. Thanks for sharing all these quotes from the best administration ever. 👏👏🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️👏👏💥💥🇺🇸🇺🇸

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
17m

You're the news now. Thank you for this clear and honest analysis.

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