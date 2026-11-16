Shark Tank star and investor Kevin O’Leary went on Jubilee’s Surrounded this weekend and got two different versions of the same pitch from two different Gen Z leftists.

A young progressive named Carlos told him the American dream had been “stolen” from his generation. O’Leary straight up called him a whiner.

“Every single generation has had whiners like you in it.”

Then socialist named Naima wanted the government to cap how much wealth one person can have and hand the rest out.

O’Leary told her flat out that she was scaring him.

“That is a nightmare from HELL to me.”

Our clip of the Naima exchange has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on X since Sunday afternoon.

People clearly needed to hear it, and Mr. Wonderful was the perfect person to deliver it.

If you haven’t watched Surrounded by Jubilee, it’s actually a pretty interesting premise.

It’s one person in the middle and 20 people who can’t stand their views lined up to take their shot at them.

This one was “1 Millionaire Boss vs 20 Gen Z Workers” and the millionaire was the person that embodies capitalism the best, Mr. O’Leary.

Carlos was one of the first ones up, during a round on work-life balance.

CARLOS: “And that’s because the American dream was stolen from us. And it was stolen from us from the corporate elite because we did what they told us, right?”

He went through school, college, internships, side gigs, entry level jobs...and says his generation ended up with an average of $40,000 in student debt and jobs that can’t buy a house.

O’Leary wasn’t having it.

O’LEARY: “Just to set the record straight, every single generation has had whiners like you in it.”

CARLOS: “I’m speaking for our generation...”

O’LEARY: “I’ll tell you why you’re wrong.” “You look at 250 years of America; it still remains the number one economy on earth.” “Every generation has faced new challenges that come through. Everybody thinks they can’t live as well as their parents did...” “And that’s NEVER been true!” “NOT ONCE!”

Spot on. Then he gave Carlos a little bit of an out at the end.

O’LEARY: “Maybe you’ll be first, but I doubt it.”

In other words, O’Leary was telling Carlos that he is not a victim.

Every generation has had their struggles and this next generation — Gen Z — is no different.

A while later he told another participant the same thing in fewer words.

O’LEARY: “Because we don’t believe in the United States and the American dream in punishing success.” “Don’t punish success. Ask for MORE entrepreneurs.”

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But all of that was just a build up to O’Leary’s greatest moment of the entire debate.

Sat down in front of him was a Gen Z socialist named Naima, and this is when O’Leary took the gloves off.

He listened to Naima drone on for several minutes about the evils of capitalism and how billionaires need to be taxed to pay for those less fortunate.

It was your run-of-the-mill, braindead socialist hogwash that kids regurgitate from some place online or from a leftist professor at university.

A bit of context to keep in mind: these are not old-school Democrats arguing over the marginal tax rate.

These are rabid left-wing socialists who are out for the blood of their “oppressors.”

Specifically, when it comes to Naima, a quick look through her Instagram page tells you everything that you need to know about her views.

On September 10th of this year, the one year anniversary of the MURDER of Charlie Kirk, Naima posted the video below mocking his assassination.

The thumbnail read: “Happy Kirkaversary!!!”

These people are truly sick.

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Back to the debate with Mr. O’Leary. Naima was trying to pitch him on wealth redistribution and it wasn’t going well.

NAIMA: “I would rather the government redistribute that wealth or put a wealth cap on how much wealth one singular person is able to hoard and put it towards public uses.”

O’Leary stopped Naima in her tracks and told her that a cap on success “is not part of the American dream” and walked her through his version of it.

You solve a problem for people, you start a business, strangers buy it and tell their friends, you wake up one day successful and you take some of that and go start another one.

She came right back at him.

NAIMA: “There are people that are dying, there are people that are starving, there are people that are literally losing their lives in very preventable ways...” “100 people could solve that if they gave away like...5% of their wealth!”

That’s when he took out his flamethrower and torched her naive understanding of how government works.

O’LEARY: “I gotta tell you something. You’re really scaring me and I’ll tell you why.” “The notion that, ‘Hi, I’m from the government and I’m here to help you...’” “That is a nightmare from HELL to me. Because every country that’s tried that ends up in a very bad place. That’s called socialism.”

NAIMA: “Oh! What’s wrong with socialism?!”

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O’Leary couldn’t believe what he was hearing. He let her have it with both barrels.

O’LEARY: “It DOESN’T work! You run out of money...you run out of people you can STEAL money from after a while!”

Her response to that was literally “It’s not stealing.”

That was the perfect illustration of someone who has built something and someone who wants everything for free.

The moment O’Leary said she was “scaring” him was important because he was reacting to something bigger than Naima’s ridiculous argument — he was realizing how deeply the next generation has been influenced by socialist ideology.

Keep in mind O’Leary never told her giving money away was bad.

He said right there in the clip that a lot of these people are already “very philanthropic.”

What set him off was the next step — the government taking it from successful people and deciding who gets to receive it. That’s never worked anywhere around the world, and it always ends in violence.

He’s been saying this for years.

Back in 2019 he told Reason he was a socialist himself at 18, right up until he got his first paycheck and “saw something called tax on it.”

“Everybody’s a socialist when they’re young, until they start working and they start realizing how tough it is out there and they start realizing how much money government wastes when they take half their income and taxes.”

Carlos says somebody took it from him, Naima wants the government to go take it from somebody else — same idea both times.

O’Leary shattered both of their narratives right to their faces.

This was a win for Mr. Wonderful.

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