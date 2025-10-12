This morning on ABC, things quickly went off-script when Vice President JD Vance appeared on live TV.

Vance has a long history of appearing on left-leaning networks and systematically dismantling their hosts and narratives dripping with falsehoods.

His infamous line to CBS’ Margaret Brennan — “I don’t really care Margaret” — is still remembered as a masterclass in cutting through media theatrics.

Today was no different.

Vance went head-to-head with George Stephanopoulos and absolutely dismantled him on live television after Stephanopoulos attempted to smear Border Czar Tom Homan with a fabricated bribery narrative.

STEPHANOPOULOS:

“The White House Border Czar Tom Homan was recorded on an FBI surveillance tape in September 2024 accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money or give it back?”

The question was loaded, meant to trap Vance into confirming wrongdoing. But Vance immediately reframed the conversation, refusing to play along.

VANCE:

“George, you’ve covered this story ad nauseam. Tom Homan did not take a bribe.”

Within seconds, Vance flipped the script and exposed the real reason the media is targeting Homan.

“It’s a ridiculous smear—and the reason you guys are going after Tom Homan SO aggressively is because he is doing the job of enforcing the law.” “I think it’s really preposterous. I know Tom, I think that he’s a good man. He gets death threats, he gets attacked, he gets constantly threatened by people because he has the audacity to want to enforce the country’s immigration laws.”

The media’s focus was not on wrongdoing, but on punishing someone for enforcing the law. He challenged Stephanopoulos to cover the story that mattered — the real threats and dangers Homan faces.

“I think it would be a more interesting story about why is it that Tom Homan, who is simply enforcing America’s immigration laws, is getting constantly harassed and threatened to the point of death threats.” “That’s a much more interesting question that I think journalists should focus on.”

Stephanopoulos tried again, pushing the same narrative about the so-called FBI tape, but Vance refused to engage with the bogus premise.

He systematically dismantled the question, exposing the lack of evidence and shining a light on the media’s misplaced priorities.

STEPHANOPOULOS:

“I’m asking you, did he accept the $50,000 that was caught on the surveillance tape? Did he accept that $50,000 or not?!”

VANCE:

“George, I don’t know what you’re talking about. Did he accept $50,000 for what?”

STEPHANOPOULOS:

“He was recorded on an audiotape in September 2024, an FBI surveillance tape, accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money?”

VANCE:

“Accepting $50,000 for doing what, George? I’m not even sure I understand the question.” “Is it illegal to take a payment for doing services? The FBI has not prosecuted him. I’ve never seen any evidence that he is engaged in criminal wrongdoing.” “Nobody has accused Tom of violating a crime — even the far-left media like yourself. So I’m not sure what the precise question is.” “Did he accept $50,000? Honestly, George, I don’t know the answer to that question. What I do know is that he didn’t violate a crime.”

By this point, it was clear Stephanopoulos was floundering.

He attempted one last push — going right back to the same well that had already run dry — trying to force Vance to confirm the tape story.

But Vance saw it coming and shut it down decisively.

STEPHANOPOULOS:

“So you don’t…what was caught on the tape, you’re saying you don’t know whether or not he kept that money?”

Vance used the moment to expose a broader truth — the media often prioritizes partisan attacks over the real struggles Americans face.

Then he dropped the best line of the interview.

Vance said this type of smear attempt is EXACTLY why trust in the MSM is cratering, including the ratings of the very network that he was speaking from, ABC.

VANCE:

“I don’t know what tape you are referring to, George. I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe. There is no evidence of that.” “And here is, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you’re losing credibility — because you’re talking for now five minutes with the Vice President of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I’ve read about but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about.”

He shifted seamlessly to the bigger picture, reiterating real issues facing Americans:

“Meanwhile, low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government. Right now we’re trying to figure out how to pay our troops because Chuck Schumer has shut down the government.” “You are focused on a bogus story, insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong instead of focusing on the fact our country is struggling because our government is shut down.” “Let’s talk about the real issues, George. I think the American people would benefit much more from that than you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole, where the facts show that Tom Homan didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing.”

By the end of the segment, Stephanopoulos was visibly rattled. He had nothing left.

In an attempt to regain control, he abruptly cut off Vance mid-sentence and ended the segment.

STEPHANOPOULOS:

“It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole. I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000, as was heard on an audiotape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time this morning.”

VANCE:

“No, George, I said that I don’t—”

But it was too late. Stephanopoulos had already moved on:

“Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s up next, we’ll be right back.”

For viewers, the conclusion was unmistakable.

JD Vance wasn’t just defending Tom Homan against a malicious smear — he exposed the media’s smear tactics, redirected the conversation to the issues that truly affect Americans, and left Stephanopoulos in pieces.

It was a masterclass in turning a hostile interview into a platform for accountability and truth in media narratives.