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Overton
15h

Just a reminder — we’re a fully independent network. If you’d like to support the growth of Overton, please consider subscribing for about the price of a coffee each month. We truly appreciate your support!

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
15h

Vance is coming on strong and looking Presidential for the first time to me. I could get behind a Vance Rubio ticket.

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