Ro Khanna’s attempt to present himself as a “moderate” Democrat got put under some serious pressure on CNBC this morning.

During his appearance on Squawk Box, Khanna was hammered by the panel about the Democratic Party’s socialist wing and how his own positions fit alongside it.

Khanna has desperately tried to portray himself as a center-left figure within the party, but every chance he gets, he openly embraces the socialists.

Once the questioning started, there was nowhere for him to hide and he began to unravel.

It quickly devolved into a pretty brutal interview.

Here are the four moments that turned the whole segment on its head.

This was a long overdue clash.

Seconds after CNBC’s Joe Kernen welcomed Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna to his show, he called him out for his constant flip-flopping and attempts to appease the socialist wing of his own party.

KERNEN: “Let’s bring in Congressman Ro Khanna of California, representing the heart of Silicon Valley, he’s a ranking member of the China Select Committee.”

Kernen even told Khanna he would no longer be his wingman if he planned to run in 2028.

“We’ve talked about a Ro/Joe or a Joe/Ro ticket. Lately, I’ve looked — I still love you, but I’ve looked at some of your comments and I wonder — I hardly knew this man, apparently.”

Khanna tried to laugh it off.

KHANNA: “Oh, come on, Joe!”

Kernen pressed him about his ties to the socialists right out of the gate.

No one else has held Khanna’s feet to the flames over this, but Kernen did an incredible job here.

KERNEN: “No, before we get started, I’m just wondering, are you this reasonable capitalist that represents Silicon Valley and a friend of technology?” “Or are you some DSA spouting nut job that hangs out with Hasan Piker and backs the guy in Michigan and in Maine?”

“Who are you at this point, Ro?!”

Khanna quickly tried to change the subject by talking about his book, but Kernen kept hammering him.

KERNEN: “What happened to the Democratic Party?”

Khanna refused to answer Kernen’s question directly.

KHANNA: “The Democratic Party understands that the economy is working for my district, right? It’s one third of the nation’s wealth is in my district or the 50 miles surrounding it. And it’s not working for the people I grew up with. In Pennsylvania.”

It was a great moment because it showed how Kernen is quickly becoming one of the most sane voices in all of mainstream news. He’s having the tough conversations that no one else in media is willing to have.

You could tell Ro Khanna was really hoping this was going to be a friendly segment on Squawk Box this morning — it was not.

Things only got worse for Khanna from there, once he was pressed on his specific policies.