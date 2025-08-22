Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Evenden's avatar
Robert Evenden
4h

OMG!!!! Law and order!!! FINALLY!!! Who thought they would ever see this in their lifetime??? AWESOME!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Renfro's avatar
Bill Renfro
3h

Haven't we been told that illegal aliens are only taking jobs that American citizen don't want to do? I know many American citizens would love to have a job driving a truck.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture