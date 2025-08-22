An illegal alien killed 3 innocent Americans on a Florida highway.

He ran to California thinking sanctuary laws would protect him.

Florida HUNTED him down and DRAGGED him out in SHACKLES to face justice.

Lt. Gov. Collins sent a DIRECT message Gavin Newsom:

“We’re DONE with that sh*t.”

And that was just the beginning.

By now, most people have seen the gut-wrenching footage.

An illegal alien from India attempting to make a U-turn in a truck on a busy Florida highway, killing three innocent Americans.

Yesterday, the accountability began.

Just before 2PM, Harjinder Singh was extradited from California to Florida.

He was shackled and placed on a plane by Florida state authorities in Stockton.

After fleeing the scene and hiding out in a sanctuary state, Singh is now being forced to face justice.

That era of criminals hiding behind sanctuary protections is coming to an end.

Florida Lt. Governor Jay Collins was on the ground in California to oversee the extradition and deliver a clear message: Republican states won’t sit back while blue state policies endanger American lives.

“We’re here today because of tragedy. Three lives lost. Three Floridians lives ended early.”

He explained that Singh had crossed the border illegally in 2018, obtained a commercial driver’s license, and then fled back to California after the fatal crash in Florida.

“We’re here today to make sure that this guy goes back to Florida, faces justice and those three innocent lives lost get the justice they deserve.”

Then Collins took direct aim at California’s leadership.

“Three lives lost because of Gavin Newsom, because of California's failed policies.” “We’re done with that sh*t.”

Florida had showed up to fix California’s failures.

Game on.

The Trump administration was in lock step with Lt. Governor Jay Collins.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was about to weigh in—after all, the incident happened within his domain.

Duffy was furious that blue states like Washington and California handed Singh a CDL as if he were a legal U.S. citizen.

He was about to declare war on them.

“Washington State should not have given him a license. They gave him a full-term CDL license just like he was a U.S. Citizen. Shouldn’t have happened, but then he went to California, and he got a non domicile license. We’re going to investigate that.”

And it gets worse.

Duffy revealed Singh was previously pulled over in New Mexico for speeding…but was let go, despite not being able to speak English or read road signs.

“This driver was pulled over for speeding in New Mexico! And he can’t speak English, he can’t read road signs, per our rule, he should be taken off the road. New Mexico did not take him off the road, let him drive away and get to Florida where he killed three people.”

Duffy promised a scorched-earth response from his department.

“We are going to investigate all of these states, and we’re going to take appropriate action.”

“There’s a lot of tools that we have, I need all the information before we do that, but I’m going to use those tools to make sure that there is compliance in EVERY state in the country.”

When pressed on Fox News by Will Cain about what “accountability” really means, Secretary Duffy unleashed.

States would be forced to comply or face severe consequences.

Real change was coming this time—this was no longer the Biden administration.

“There are SERIOUS consequences for states that don’t follow regulations, as set by the Department of Transportation.” “We’re going to have a big announcement coming in the coming days about what we’re going to do, but it will be PAINFUL for states who do not comply with us.” “We have significant levers that we can pull, and I guarantee you, we’re going to get compliance.”

Play stupid games, lose federal funding.

That’s when it happened—a NUKE was dropped by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Around 5:30PM, Rubio posted the surprise announcement on X:

“Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers.”

He explained why:

“The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers.”

The Secretary of State was taking drastic measures to protect American lives over the livelihoods of foreign-born workers.

Then Governor Ron DeSantis chimed in on the case.

He made it known that Florida and the Trump administration are now fully aligned in their response.

“This is an example of those sanctuary policies spilling over into the rest of the country and in this case the free state of Florida.”

“Yes, there were three people killed by a guy who should never have been in our country, should never have gotten work authorization and certainly should not have been issued two commercial driver's licenses.”

DeSantis said change is coming—fast.

“I will tell you, since this happened, what have you seen? We have the Lieutenant Governor of Florida bringing him back. He's going to face serious justice. The Trump administration immediately when this came to light yanked the business license of the trucking company that employed this guy.”

However, Florida’s not stopping with Singh, DeSantis is going after the company that employed an illegal alien who could not even speak English.

Enough was enough.

“Florida, we’re going to go after this company too, because yes, I blame the sanctuary policies but how as a company do you put somebody on the road who does not understand English, knowing what kind of safety hazard that is?”

DeSantis ended with a warning: if California won’t stop endangering lives, it’s time Congress stepped in.

“I think to hold California accountable, what you’re really going to need is Congress to defund sanctuary states and to reel in the laws that are allowing people to game the asylum system.” “He came from India, halfway around the world, illegally crosses the southern border and then somehow makes a bogus asylum claim.” “That is not right.”

Sanctuary states created this mess, now they’re going to pay for it.

