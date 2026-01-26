Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
21h

Well done Leavitt. She can kick the media’s butt daily as she so eloquently calls them out for their hypocrisy and bias.

Reply
Share
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
1d

She is a tough cookie as my Dad would say. The face of the American Law Abiding Citizen!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Overton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture