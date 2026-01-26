What was supposed to be a routine White House briefing turned into a full-blown showdown over law enforcement, immigration, and media bias.

In the wake of the Border Patrol-involved shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday that led to the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, the media was quick to pounce, eager to pin blame on the administration.

But weeks of narratives pushed by Minnesota leadership were about to collide with an immovable force: Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt stepped up to the podium at the White House press briefing with a calm, measured demeanor — but there was no mistaking the force behind her words.

She wasted no time framing the story not just as a tragedy, but as a consequence of local political decisions.

Acknowledging the fatal shooting of Pretti, she directly called out Democrat leaders in Minnesota for creating the conditions that made the incident possible.

LEAVITT: “As President Trump said yesterday, the administration is reviewing everything with respect to the shooting, and we will let that investigation play out.”

She paused, letting the audience absorb the gravity of the moment before pointing to the systemic issues she said contributed to the tragedy.

“But let’s be clear about the circumstances which led to that moment on Saturday.” “This tragedy occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota.” “For weeks, Governor Walz and the mayor, Jacob Frey, and other elected Democrats were spreading lies about federal law enforcement officers who are risking their lives daily to remove the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets; murderers, rapists, pedophiles, human traffickers and gang members.”

She spotlighted how local leadership had actively obstructed federal law enforcement and created unsafe conditions for both officers and civilians.

“Governor Walz and mayor Frey have shamefully blocked local and state police from cooperating with ICE, actively inhibiting efforts to arrest violent criminals.”

“They have also used their platforms to encourage left-wing agitators to stalk, record, confront and obstruct federal officers who were just trying to lawfully perform their duties, which has created dangerous situations threatening both these officers and the general public and Minnesotans alike.”

Leavitt framed the shooting as the inevitable result of this hostility, a warning of what happens when law enforcement is obstructed and officials encourage defiance.

“This is precisely what unfolded in Minneapolis on Saturday morning — obstructing federal law enforcement and inciting violence against officers is wrong and illegal.” “This used to be a universally accepted position in the United States.”

Leavitt was laying the groundwork for what would come next.

After setting the scene, Leavitt pivoted to solutions, laying out President Trump’s three-point plan for restoring law and order in Minnesota.

Her delivery made it clear: this was a roadmap, not rhetoric.

LEAVITT: “It is President Trump’s hope and wish and demand for the resistance and chaos to end today.” “That’s why President Trump spoke with Governor Walz directly this morning, and he has outlined a clear and simple path to restoring law and order in Minnesota.”

She reiterated that the solution to the chaos required immediate cooperation from state and local officials, framing it as both common sense and a national imperative.

One by one, she laid out the steps and left no room for ambiguity.

“Number one: Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and all Democrat leaders should turn over all criminal illegal aliens currently incarcerated in their prisons and jails to federal authorities, along with any illegal aliens with active warrants or known criminal histories for immediate deportation.” “Number two: State and local law enforcement must agree to turn over all illegal aliens who are arrested by local police.” “And then thirdly: Local police must assist federal law enforcement in apprehending and detaining illegal aliens who are wanted for crimes, especially violent crimes.”

She stressed to the media that these measures were already implemented successfully in nearly every other state, proving that Minnesota was an outlier — not the norm.

“If Governor Walz and Mayor Frey implement these common-sense cooperative measures — that I will add, have already been implemented in nearly every single other state across the country — Customs and Border Patrol will not be needed to support ICE on the ground in Minnesota.” “ICE and local law enforcement can peacefully work together as they are effectively doing in so many other states and jurisdictions.”

From there, the briefing expanded beyond Minnesota. Leavitt echoed President Trump’s renewed call for Congress to act — and to act now.

“Additionally, President Trump is calling on the United States Congress to immediately pass legislation ENDING sanctuary cities once and for all.” “American cities should be safe sanctuaries for law-abiding citizens only, not for dangerous, illegal alien criminals who broke our nation’s laws and do not belong here.”

Without sanctuary city and state policies, none of this chaos would be happening.

When the floor opened for questions, something unmistakably real happened in that room.

Karoline Leavitt called out the entire press corps to their faces for their selective outrage following the shooting of Alex Pretti.

It was a landmark moment for the media.

Jordan Conradson of The Gateway Pundit asked; Where was this same fervent outrage from the press when Ashli Babbitt was killed in the U.S. Capitol?

Leavitt answered without hesitation.

LEAVITT: “Well, you raised a very important point, which I also believe I just raised in those opening remarks, in that there has no doubt been selective outrage by the liberal biased media, picking and choosing victims and highlighting their stories.”

She made it clear this was not about minimizing a tragedy — it was about consistency. And in her view, the media has shown none.

“And as I’ve said, President Trump does not want any Americans to lose their lives in the streets of America and in American communities across the country.”

Leavitt stressed that, in the administration’s view, every life is weighed the same, regardless of politics or media convenience.

She read aloud some of the names of victims of illegal alien violence — young women who were murdered, while the media remained silent.

“He believes what happened on Saturday is a tragedy, but every life is equal to President Trump. That’s why the lives of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray continue to matter to him and remain an utmost priority to this very day.”

Leavitt then returned to the media’s coverage, drawing a clear contrast between the attention paid now and the silence she says followed other violent deaths.

“And it’s unfortunate that we did not see the same type of sensationalist media coverage over the tragic deaths of those innocent American women and girls across the country, as we are seeing in the wake of this tragedy that took place on Saturday.”

When the briefing ended, Leavitt held the room.

She had successfully called out the media’s double standards and selective outrage, forcing them to confront their own coverage.

For once, the story wasn’t being handed to them — the story, she made clear, would not be theirs to shape without scrutiny.

