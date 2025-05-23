Karoline Leavitt Shuts Down NBC Reporter Over Trump’s South Africa Video
“Take it up with the AP.”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a brutal takedown of NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor on Wednesday after the reporter attempted to discredit a video shown by President Trump depicting the genocide of White South African farmers.
During a tense exchange in the press briefing room, Alcindor challenged the legitimacy of the footage—claiming it …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.