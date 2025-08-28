Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
7h

Boom. Karoline responds so effectively every single time these smug arrogant so-called journalists think they have the perfect question. Love it! She’s awesome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeff Cook-Coyle's avatar
Jeff Cook-Coyle
7h

That gal kills it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture