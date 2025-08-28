The media thought they had their opening to derail MAHA.

They filled the White House briefing with loaded questions about Susan Monarez’s firing—painting Trump and RFK Jr. as “reckless.”

But Karoline Leavitt CRUSHED their scripts on the spot.

“Just do your job. That’s what this president wants to see.”

It was a total reckoning.

The knives came out for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the moment Susan Monarez was fired.

And during today’s White House press briefing, the media didn’t even try to hide it.

When Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt opened the floor to reporters, NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez led the charge, reading aloud from Monarez’s lawyer—who claimed she was let go for refusing to “rubber-stamp unscientific reckless directives.”

Then he tried to trap Karoline Leavitt with a question:

“What specifically did she do wrong?”

But Leavitt wasn’t rattled. She shut it down cold.

“What I will say about this individual is that her lawyer’s statements made it abundantly clear themselves that she was not aligned with the president’s mission to make America healthy again.”

But Leavitt revealed something that the public hadn’t heard yet.

The president was the one who personally dusted Monarez and she reminded Gutierrez that the president was well within his rights to do so.

“The secretary asked her to resign. She said she would. Then she said she wouldn’t, so the president fired her which he has EVERY right to do.”

“It was President Trump who was overwhelmingly reelected on November 5th, this woman has never received a vote in her life and the president has the authority to fire those who are not aligned with his mission.”

She ended with a promise: a new CDC leader is coming—and this time, the public will know who they are and what they stand for.

“A new replacement will be announced by either the president or the secretary very soon and the president and Secretary Kennedy are committed to restoring trust, transparency and credibility to the CDC by ensuring their leadership and their decisions are more public facing, more accountable.”

Leavitt’s response echoed what Secretary Kennedy himself said earlier that morning.

Monarez simply wasn’t aligned with the MAHA vision.

And that’s a problem.

“President Trump has very, very ambitious hopes for CDC right now and CDC has problems.” “We saw the misinformation coming out of Covid. They got the testing wrong, they got the social distancing, the masks, the school closures that did so much harm to the American people.”

The agency, Kennedy said, has lost its way.

“We need to look at the priorities at the agency, if there’s really a deeply, deeply embedded—malaise at the agency.” “We need strong leadership that will go in there and that will be able to execute on President Trump’s broad ambitions.”

Monarez wasn’t the one to do that. So she’s out.

Then another reporter tried to set a narrative in motion—that disagreeing with Trump is now grounds for being fired.

“Bouncing off the CDC, situation at the CDC, I’m curious, if administration officials are pushing back on the president’s agenda privately, publicly, however, should they fear to lose their jobs going forward?”

Leavitt didn’t take the bait. She explained that this isn’t about loyalty pledges.

It’s about results and a shared vision, in this case to make America healthy again.

Not repeating the old woke dogmas that haven’t worked for decades.

“I think if you’re doing your job well and if you’re executing on the vision and the promises that the president made to the public who elected him back to his office, then you should have no fear about your job.”

“Just do your job. That’s what this president wants to see. He wants to see people solving problems.”

“He wants to see that people who have the privilege of serving the American taxpayer and the federal government abiding by the wishes of the American taxpayers who overwhelmingly reelected him and this cabinet to make America great again or in this case make America healthy again.”

In other words: perform or pack up.

That’s when Jasmine Wright from Notus jumped in for one final ambush.

Leavitt and Wright have a history—and Wright usually leaves the room with egg on her face.

This time was no different.

Wright tried tying Monarez’s firing to recent changes in Covid vaccine policy, hoping to corner Trump on whether he still supports vaccine access.

“There was reporting some of the initial problems between RFK and the CDC Director stemmed from miscommunications or differences on vaccine policy. So I wonder if you could say whether or not the president believes that the Covid vaccine should be available and covered by insurance for all Americans regardless of age and pre-existing conditions?”

Leavitt calmly flipped through her notes. She was ready and waiting for this.

Aim, fire.

“What I will tell you is the FDA recently revoked the emergency [use] authorizations for three Covid vaccinations, while simultaneously green lighting four new Covid-19 vaccines with 2025 and 2026 formulas.”

Then she dismantled the entire media narrative in one sweep.

“The reason for the revocation of that emergency [use] authorization is because the Covid pandemic and the public health emergency is over but to correct the record because there has been a lot of misinformation on this, the FDA’s decision does not affect the availability of Covid vaccines for Americans who want them.”

“We believe in individual choice. That’s the promise the president and the secretary have made and it’s a promise they have delivered on.”

Crystal clear.

But Wright wasn’t done making herself look foolish.

As Leavitt tried to move on, Wright pushed forward with one last attack on MAHA—this one completely detached from reality.

“Sorry, I wondered if you could ask—I wonder if you could answer why the president hasn’t acknowledged the shooting at CDC headquarters that took place earlier in August, where a police officer was killed and it was reported that the motivation for the shooting was somebody who was really unhappy with the effects of the Covid vaccine.”

Wright was using anything she had to try to fire at Trump and Secretary Kennedy, obviously upset about Monarez.

Leavitt didn’t miss a beat, she pointed Wirght directly to the proof.

“We absolutely were very much aware of that shooting.” “The Secretary of Health and Human Services put out a statement immediately.”

Then Leavitt threw an undeniable final haymaker:

“He was in touch with the CDC and he actually traveled to Georgia to assess the situation and to mourn with the people who work in that building there. So…..”

[Silence]

Wright had no bullets left in the chamber.

Leavitt had successfully repelled another media onslaught, this time their target was the MAHA agenda and all that it stands for.

