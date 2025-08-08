TOTAL power move.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem just held a press conference in Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson’s own backyard.

She TORCHED their sanctuary policies—touting arrests of violent alien criminals and the seizure of 44 POUNDS of fentanyl.

Then came the jaw-dropper:

Over 1 MILLION illegals have self-deported in just the last few months.

Today, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was giving a press conference from Lombard, Illinois.

Lombard is a suburb of Chicago, which has become a HOTBED for illegal alien crime due to both sanctuary city and sanctuary state policies.

It was clear.

Noem was sending a message to the Democrat leaders, both Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson: clean up your room or the feds will step in to get it done.

“Today I’m highlighting four different examples of individuals that we’ve recently arrested here out of this office with the good work of ICE and HSI officers that we’ve taken off the streets without the help of governor or mayor.”

“Federal officers did it alone without their support.”

She began by naming some of the criminals her team has taken off the streets in the area.

Their rap sheets are disturbing, to say the least.

“Hector Bonaparte is a 42-year-old illegal Mexican alien who had previously been convicted of predatory sexual criminal assault against a victim under the age of 13.” “We have Jarvin Flores Santos, who’s a 40-year-old Honduran individual who was arrested back in 2020 the first time for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and attempted criminal sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 13, again.” “And Waldemar Dzbik, a Polish citizen who had been convicted in 2014 for attempted murder and also aggravated domestic battery. He was convicted of these after he stabbed his own wife and his 19-year-old daughter.” “Dongay Silas, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Micronesia, has had three DUI convictions, as well as convictions of criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, and driving without a license.”

Noem then made it known to everyone in the room, that if the radical left mayor and governor had their way, these criminals would still be on the streets—harming others.

“These individuals would still be out on our streets today committing crimes and attacking people and harming them and hurting our children if Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson had their way.”

“Their choice has been routinely, over and over and over again, to release these criminals on the streets.”

Then came the most disturbing piece of data of the entire press conference. Secretary Noem reiterated that ICE officers now face a 1,000% increase in assaults.

Truly sickening.

“Yesterday we announced now ICE officers are facing a 1,000% increase in assaults against them and you read about the stories and hear what is happening from coast to coast every day in our national media and in our press.”

As Noem made clear to the media who refuse to cover it, this kind of increase does not come out of nowhere.

It is a direct result of rhetoric from the media, from elected officials, and from the Democrat Party.

“But it is in large part due to the pro-sanctuary states and city policies and the language of elect bureaucrats that are reckless with their lives and endangering their families.”

Then, Noem doubled down on what these people were put into office to do, rather than slander ICE officers.

“Every public official should talk about and work to protect people.”

But this press conference wasn’t only about taking illegal alien criminals off the streets. It was also about seizing the poison that fuels the cartels and injects cash into their criminal operations.

Noem announced that her team had already taken a whopping 20 kilograms of fentanyl, which is over 44 pounds.

Insane.

“I want you to look at the contraband that’s in front of me.”

On the table were large bags filled with the deadly fentanyl, cash that had been seized, and illegal guns.

“We have 20 kilograms of fentanyl that’s in front of me on this table.”

She then explained what this could have done to Americans if left on the streets.

“That’s enough to kill 10 million people.”

“Here out of this office this was interdicted just days ago here in Illinois and because these federal officers have been on the streets picking up criminals and dangerous individuals, we were able to take this 20 kilograms of fentanyl off the streets and save over 10 million lives.”

Noem said that DHS and HSI are working alone, and elected officials in Chicago and the state of Illinois have gone out of their way NOT to assist them in making their city or state safe.

“Unfortunately, all of the politicians that have spoken out against their efforts, their will, their desire appears to be that they would like to have more of this on their streets.”

“More drugs out there for their kids and families to be victimized, more guns out there committing crimes. That’s not the work we do in ICE.” “The work that we do is to protect people and make sure we remove these weapons and drugs off of our streets and hold those criminals accountable who would go forward and continue to use that to harm individuals.”

The presser opened for questions and that’s when Secretary Noem dropped a STUNNER.

She revealed that over 1 million illegal aliens have already self-deported since the start of the administration.

A reporter pressed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for specifics on the self-deportation program.

“Do you have like current comprehensive numbers? Specific numbers?”

Noem responded: “We can get it for you, but each specific country has given it to us along the way.”

“But I would say, we believe over a million people have gone home on their own.”

When the reporter clarified: “Since the CBP Home app?”

Noem shot back.

“Since we have started this administration. But we’ve arrested hundreds of thousands that have gone through our system.”

Yes, obviously there is still a long way to go, but this is a great start to a task that no other administration has ever attempted to fix.

Secretary Noem ended on a high note. It was a MASTERCLASS on media takedowns.

A reporter tried to claim that 71% of ICE detainees have no criminal convictions, and Noem shut him down immediately.

If you watch closely, there was no dodging, just facts.

Reporter: “As of the 27th, this is ICE data analyzed by TRAC, 71% of current ICE detainees have no criminal convictions.”

Noem returned fire.

“That’s not true. Charges and convictions, over 70% of them have pending charges against them or criminal convictions. The others all have final removal orders, which means they’re eligible to go back home.”

Reporter: “Many of those charges are for non-violent crimes, and I’m wondering why are so many other people besides the worst of the worst getting swept up in this?”

Noem stood firm.

“Nobody is getting swept up. We’re running targeted enforcement operations across the country and using our case files and our information to know who is a criminal in this country that needs to be removed and who has a final removal order.”

When the reporter claimed some were “just here to work” and following the law, Noem dropped the hammer.

“They’re not following the law if they are here illegally. There is a right way to come to this country. I’m talking about criminals in these situations, absolutely, but we also have those that have final removal orders.”

“Nothing has changed. And over 70% of these individuals that we have gone out and arrested and removed from the country have had those pending charges and criminal convictions against them.”

Just like that, another MSM narrative had been shattered in real time.

