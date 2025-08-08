Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
7d

Keep up the great work Kristi! 🇺🇸 Make America SAFE again. 💪

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Melanie Pflasterer's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer
6d

WTG TULSI!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture